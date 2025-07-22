NCHE's 3Rd Annual Heart Of America Survey Finds Americans Proud, Seeking Unity And Urging Fair Treatment Of Immigrants

Dr. Gail C. Christopher

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Collaborative for Health Equity (NCHE) today released the results of its 3rd Annual Heart of America Survey. This year's findings, which include a surprisingly unified perspective on a major immigration issue, revealed a strong and growing desire for unity, empathy, and racial healing across the nation.

The survey, conducted by Burson's Insights, Data, and Intelligence Group, found that the American spirit of unity is resurging. A powerful and consistent majority of Americans express hope for a more unified future, with 76% (up from 67% in 2023) believing Americans can work through challenges to find common ground. This optimism is underscored by a strong sense of national pride, with 72% of Americans expressing pride in their nationality in 2025, indicating a strong, underlying sense of national identity that transcends political factions. Complete Poll Results can be found HERE .

“Beneath the divisive political rhetoric and social media echo chambers, a far more profound story is unfolding in communities across the country,” said Dr. Gail C. Christopher, NCHE's Executive Director.“Respondents in the Heart of America survey have revealed a nation grappling with profound challenges, but also one brimming with a resilient spirit, a surprising yearning for unity, and a quiet, yet powerful, recommitment to the very principles and values that America was founded on.”

Burson conducted 1301 online interviews from May 30 to June 9, 2025. All respondents were 18 years old or older and included oversamples of young voters and voters of color to ensure adequate representation within the survey. The margin of error at the 95% confidence level was ±2.72 percentage points. The poll used a rigorous and unbiased methodology for questions and didn't steer respondents toward negative or divisive answers. The survey was designed and conducted by Burson's Insights, Data, and Intelligence Group, a reputable research firm with a proven track record in conducting large-scale, national surveys.

Dr. Christopher provides a comprehensive analysis of the poll in an article for Washington Monthly . Past survey results are archived in the renowned Roper Center for Public Opinion Research at Cornell University, an inclusion underscoring the significance and quality of the survey's methodology and findings. NCHE's 2025 Heart of America Survey will also be housed at the Roper Center.

Dr. Christopher explained the rationale for the NCHE Heart of America Poll.“NCHE understands the powerful relationship between chronic fear, stress, and health,” she said.“We wanted to create a more authentic narrative about the true emotional desires and aspirations of the broader population. We believe the best way to overcome bigotry and hatred is to reveal how small it is in terms of the general population."

Shannon-Janean Currie, Vice President of Burson's Insights, Data & Intelligence Group, said the poll results“are a testament to the enduring spirit of the American people, a living roadmap for genuine progress, and an urgent call to action for all who believe in the promise of a more perfect union. It serves as a powerful, hopeful reminder that even amidst moments of perceived fragmentation, the underlying desire for connection, for justice, and for shared purpose remains the true beat in the Heart of America. This is the foundation upon which we can, and must, build a transformed nation.”

Despite an often-polarizing public discourse, the poll revealed a strong and consistent consensus on the foundational elements of racial healing. Americans across the political spectrum overwhelmingly recognized the vital importance of promoting diversity in the workplace and educating children on the history of race and racism in America as fundamental first steps towards building a more just and unified society. This understanding is a key to our collective healing and progress.

The poll also found that faith and shared values can emerge as powerful forces for unity in America - a significant and growing portion of the population identifies as religious or spiritual, and many believe that a greater role for faith could foster a better society. While 67% of Americans describe themselves as religious, 81% also report being spiritual. In addition, 62% agree that 'If religion played a greater role in our society, America would be a better place to live today.' This sentiment, alongside a collective desire for leaders who prioritize unity, could offer a clear pathway to a more harmonious future that transcends our differences.

Immigration is often portrayed as one of America's most divisive issues, particularly in the context of border security and the treatment of undocumented immigrants. However, the survey found that 73% of Americans agree that immigrants, regardless of legal status, should be guaranteed due process. Notably, a substantial 88% of Democrats and 80% of Republicans agree on the need to strike a balance between welcoming immigrants and ensuring border security, reflecting a shared belief that both humanitarian and national security concerns must be addressed.

Americans also acknowledge the nation's complex legacy, with a significant 82% agreeing that immigration is an integral part of American history and culture. Respondents increasingly recognize the vital contribution that immigrants make today, with 77% believing "Immigrants enrich the diversity of American society." This sentiment resonates across demographic groups, gaining support from 81% of Americans of color and 75% of whites. In demonstrating a growing appreciation for diversity as a core national asset, 63% of Americans now believe that immigration strengthens the U.S. (up from 57% in 2024), viewing it as a source of national vitality.

Furthermore, 77% agree that immigrants contribute to the American economy, and 76% believe that immigrants make a positive contribution to American society. Perhaps most tellingly, 66% agree that immigrants are as patriotic as native-born Americans.

“The poll results demonstrate that what The People believe about immigration isn't represented by many of the policies being implemented by the government,” said Dr. Christopher.“It's time for government policies to reflect more of what the majority of Americans want for their families, their communities, and their country. Americans recognize that immigrants are active contributors to our nation. Our poll demonstrates a commitment to justice and fairness that transcends political divides.”

Other key results in the poll include:

.While 81% of Americans still perceive a nation deeply divided, this very awareness, having softened slightly since 2024, coexists with a profound and growing conviction: 58% of us stand confident in our collective ability to bridge these divides and overcome our current political and social challenges.

.An overwhelming 87% are hungry to feel they belong, to trust each other, and feel connected. This widespread yearning for shared humanity fosters environments where diverse perspectives can coexist and thrive.

.A profound hope for unity is deeply intertwined with a resounding call for a new kind of leadership, likely showing a desire for figures who can rise above partisan factions and genuinely unite the country. 91% agreed that America needs leaders who are transformers, who can see through labels and political tricks and view the world in a completely different and new way - a 4% increase over last year's survey.

.The public's appetite for unifying leadership is undeniable: 86% would support a leader who aims to unite everyone in our country, even when they disagree on some issues. This shows a decisive mandate for leaders who prioritize cohesion over conflict and who can inspire a shared sense of purpose to move America forward together.

.89% of Democrats, 70% of Republicans, 81% of people of color, and 77% of whites believe that promoting diversity in the workplace is important to heal the harm racism has had on our country.

.83% of Americans feel that educating children on the history of race and racism in America is important for racial healing, including 90% of Democrats and 78% of Republicans.

.77% see the importance of enacting policies to reduce racial segregation in housing, while 74% believe improving representation of people of color in the media is crucial. Even on a historically contentious issue like reparations payments to the descendants of enslaved Americans, a notable 56% now consider this important for healing.

.There is a growing sense of connection in the country, with 52% feeling a strong sense of community in their neighborhood, up from 43% in 2023. This local-level connection serves as a powerful antidote to national-level fragmentation, reminding us that the journey towards healing often begins in our immediate surroundings, building trust one interaction at a time.

“The 3rd Annual Heart of America Survey is an indispensable window into the values, hopes, and concerns shaping our nation today,” proclaimed Lynn Pasquerell, President of the American Association of Colleges and Universities.

“It offers not just data but insights into the American spirit-one rooted in resilience, community, and a shared desire for a more just and equitable future. Most importantly, it provides a powerful call to action for identifying and supporting leaders who are committed to building authentic relationships across differences, bridging divides, and advancing the work of racial healing in communities across the country.”

James-Christian Blockwood, President and CEO of the National Academy of Public Administration, said the Heart of America Survey is very informative and reflects our divided country's desire to heal itself and lift up all communities in shared prosperity.

“Diversity in its truest definition is vital for a vibrant and flourishing society, and equity is a pillar of public administration,” he said.“This survey shows that through leadership and dialogue, we can build real momentum toward lasting unity. The National Academy of Public Administration joins the National Collaborative for Health Equity in recognizing this as an important moment to rebuild trust and move forward as individuals - and collectively as a nation.”

