Constituents Hold Peaceful Demonstration Near Relocated Event Hosted By Rep. Andy Harris

About 50 of Andy Harris' constituents showed up to protest his fundraiser. He ran away.

Andy Harris on the run. We found him back in Cambridge.

Eastern Shore is not with Andy Harris

Participants raise concerns about healthcare, food assistance, and local impacts of federal legislation

- Michelle Fowle, Co-Founder and Co-Chair of Cambridge IndivisibleTRAPPE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TRAPPE, MD – On Monday, July 21, approximately 50 residents from across Maryland's First Congressional District gathered in Trappe to participate in a peaceful demonstration regarding ongoing concerns with federal policy decisions. The demonstration was initially planned near a scheduled public event, but after reports of a venue change, participants adjusted and relocated their efforts accordingly.The event was organized by members of Cambridge Indivisible, a nonpartisan, grassroots civic engagement group. Participants expressed concerns about recent legislation impacting healthcare access, food assistance programs, and other public services. They aimed to raise awareness and encourage dialogue on how policy decisions affect working families, seniors, and veterans across the Eastern Shore.The demonstration remained peaceful and cooperative. Law enforcement from Cambridge and surrounding areas worked with participants to ensure the safety of everyone present, including asking demonstrators to move safely along public walkways, which they did without incident.While some passersby expressed disagreement, organizers emphasized their focus on inclusive advocacy and respectful engagement.Cambridge Indivisible encourages residents to continue learning about federal policy impacts and to get involved through local organizing and civic education.About Cambridge Indivisible :Cambridge Indivisible is a volunteer-run, nonpartisan organization based in Cambridge, Maryland. The group works to strengthen democracy through education, civic participation, and advocacy on issues that affect local communities.Photos available upon request.Captions and publication-ready images provided.For interview opportunities or additional information, please contact Michelle Fowle at ....

Andy Harris tried to run and hide but we found him.

