CTS Technology Solutions Leads The Charge In Cybersecurity Awareness Training For Employees

Empowering People to Become The First Line of Defense for Companies Against Evolving Cyber Threats

- Joshua Futrell, CEO

DALLAS/FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CTS Technology Solutions, a Dallas/Fort Worth-based leader in cybersecurity and compliance, continues to expand its impact by helping organizations strengthen their greatest vulnerability - human behavior - through comprehensive cybersecurity awareness training for employees.

As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, technology must be paired with human expertise. Cybercriminals are increasingly targeting people through phishing, social engineering, and credential-based attacks. CTS is addressing this head-on with customized training programs that educate and empower employees to become a company's first line of defense.

“Employees are consistently the first line of defense,” said Joshua Futrell, CEO of CTS Technology Solutions.“Equipping teams with ongoing, personalized, and practical training is essential to building a strong cybersecurity culture.”

CTS's security awareness training plays a critical role in helping organizations reduce risk, improve cyber posture, and meet regulatory requirements, including the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC ) for businesses working with the U.S. Department of Defense. These programs are designed to be:

- Continuous, with updated content that evolves alongside modern threats

- Engaging, using interactive modules and learning methods

- Role-specific, offering personalized learning paths for maximum relevance

- Realistic, including phishing simulations and hands-on scenarios

- Measurable, with analytics to track individual and organizational progress

The training also supports globally distributed teams with localized content and mobile access, ensuring a consistent experience for all employees, regardless of location. Built-in automation and integrations with identity and cybersecurity platforms make program management seamless and scalable.

CTS Technology Solutions continues to lead with a people-first approach to cybersecurity. By combining deep industry expertise with innovative, customizable training solutions, CTS helps businesses build a resilient workforce and stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.

About CTS Technology Solutions:

CTS empowers organizations nationwide with expert IT solutions and next-generation cybersecurity protection. Our comprehensive service offerings-including CMMC readiness, cybersecurity consulting, Co-Managed IT, Fractional IT leadership, and Compliance as a Service-are designed to increase operational efficiency, ensure regulatory compliance, and keep businesses competitive.

Our advanced cybersecurity stack includes Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR), Penetration Testing, SOC & SIEM , Security Awareness Training, DNS and Spam Filtering, Phishing Simulations, Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), and Email Domain Protection (DMARC, DKIM, SPF). With proactive defense against evolving threats, CTS enables you to focus on what you do best-running your business.

