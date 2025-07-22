Moduslink Amsterdam Facility Awarded ISO 9001 Certification

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Facility latest to receive ISO 9001 certification by third-party auditors following an intensive review of the site's Quality Management System.

SMYRNA, TN, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ModusLink Corporation, a leading end-to-end global supply chain solutions and cross border eCommerce provider, is proud to announce that their Amsterdam facility is the latest of their 20+ sites to be awarded the ISO 9001 certification, following the successful completion of a comprehensive third-party audit of the site's quality management systems.ISO 9001 is an internationally recognized standard for quality management systems (QMS). It provides a framework for organizations to consistently meet customer requirements, improve operational efficiency, and ensure continual improvement across all business functions. The standard is maintained by the International Organization for Standardization and is used globally to ensure high levels of quality and performance.“Receiving the ISO 9001 certification reflects the ModusLink Amsterdam team's strong focus on operational excellence, service consistency, and customer satisfaction,” said Fawaz Khalil, Chief Executive Officer at ModusLink.“This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality supply chain solutions to our customers."The ISO 9001 certification joins a growing list of ModusLink site accreditations that demonstrate its adherence to internationally accepted standards for quality, sustainability, and responsible operations.For more information about ModusLink's certifications, services, or quality management practices, please contact: Mahnoor Khan, Global ESG Coordinator – ... | +31 6 4292 5683About ModusLink CorporationModusLink Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (OTCQX:SPLP), serves the supply chain management markets.ModusLink is an end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce provider, serving clients in markets such as consumer electronics, communications, computing, software and retail. ModusLink designs and executes critical elements in its clients' global supply chains to improve speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. These benefits are delivered through a combination of industry expertise, innovative service solutions, integrated operations, proven business processes, an expansive global footprint, and world-class technology. ModusLink also produces and licenses an entitlement management solution powered by its enterprise-class Poeticsoftware, which offers a complete solution for activation, provisioning, entitlement subscription, and data collection from physical goods (connected products) and digital products. ModusLink has an integrated network of strategically located facilities in various countries, including numerous sites throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

