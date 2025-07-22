Moduslink Amsterdam Facility Awarded ISO 9001 Certification
ISO 9001 is an internationally recognized standard for quality management systems (QMS). It provides a framework for organizations to consistently meet customer requirements, improve operational efficiency, and ensure continual improvement across all business functions. The standard is maintained by the International Organization for Standardization and is used globally to ensure high levels of quality and performance.
“Receiving the ISO 9001 certification reflects the ModusLink Amsterdam team's strong focus on operational excellence, service consistency, and customer satisfaction,” said Fawaz Khalil, Chief Executive Officer at ModusLink.“This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality supply chain solutions to our customers."
The ISO 9001 certification joins a growing list of ModusLink site accreditations that demonstrate its adherence to internationally accepted standards for quality, sustainability, and responsible operations.
For more information about ModusLink's certifications, services, or quality management practices, please contact: Mahnoor Khan, Global ESG Coordinator – ... | +31 6 4292 5683
About ModusLink Corporation
ModusLink Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (OTCQX:SPLP), serves the supply chain management markets.
ModusLink is an end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce provider, serving clients in markets such as consumer electronics, communications, computing, software and retail. ModusLink designs and executes critical elements in its clients' global supply chains to improve speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. These benefits are delivered through a combination of industry expertise, innovative service solutions, integrated operations, proven business processes, an expansive global footprint, and world-class technology. ModusLink also produces and licenses an entitlement management solution powered by its enterprise-class Poetic ® software, which offers a complete solution for activation, provisioning, entitlement subscription, and data collection from physical goods (connected products) and digital products. ModusLink has an integrated network of strategically located facilities in various countries, including numerous sites throughout North America, Europe and Asia.
Mahnoor Khan
ModusLink Corporation
+31 6 42925683
...
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment