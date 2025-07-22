REUBEN MEDIATION, A DISPUTE RESOLUTION PRACTICE LED BY TIM REUBEN, LAUNCHES IN CALIFORNIA
Reuben Mediation Serves Clients Across CaliforniaLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Reuben Mediation , a California-based dispute resolution practice, has officially launched, offering mediation, arbitration, and appellate settlement services in complex civil matters. Led by veteran litigator Timothy D. Reuben , founder and president of the litigation boutique Reuben Raucher & Blum, the practice combines seasoned legal judgment with the structure and support of an established firm.
“After decades of litigating complex disputes, I've seen firsthand how costly, draining, and unpredictable litigation can be,” said Reuben.“My role as a mediator is to give parties a real choice-a grounded opportunity to resolve their dispute and move on, avoiding the financial and emotional toll of continued fighting. We have the experience, perspective, and professional support to help clients reach practical, lasting solutions.”
Reuben Mediation offers full- and half-day sessions in business, real estate, employment, insurance, intellectual property, and professional disputes. With offices in West Los Angeles and virtual services available throughout California, the practice is built for sophisticated clients seeking efficient, results-driven resolution guided by experience and preparation.
Tim Reuben has served as a mediator and settlement officer for the past two years and currently volunteers with the Los Angeles Superior Court's MVP program and ResolveLawLA initiative, as well as the Central District of California's Court Mediation Panel. He is a trained arbitrator and a sought-after neutral, known for his balanced approach and command of complex disputes. Over the course of his career, he has handled a wide array of matters, including construction defect, partnership dissolutions, employment claims, and entertainment-related litigation.
A graduate of Harvard Law School, Reuben has been recognized as a Southern California Super Lawyer every year since 2005. He was named a“Legal Visionary” by the Los Angeles Times and a“Leader of Influence” by the Los Angeles Business Journal. He holds an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell and is widely regarded as a leader in the Southern California legal community.
Reuben Mediation is supported by the infrastructure of Reuben Raucher & Blum and delivers a high level of service uncommon in traditional solo mediation practices. Clients and counsel benefit from a responsive, professionally managed experience with each session carefully prepared and facilitated.
About Reuben Mediation
Reuben Mediation is a California-based dispute resolution practice founded by veteran litigator Timothy D. Reuben. Drawing on more than four decades of experience resolving complex civil disputes, the practice offers mediation, arbitration, and appellate settlement services in business, real estate, employment, insurance, and intellectual property matters. With offices in West Los Angeles and virtual services available statewide, Reuben Mediation combines seasoned judgment with the structure, responsiveness, and support of a professional legal practice. Learn more at .
