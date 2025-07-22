Love Hibachi Highlights Red Carpet Pre-Cannes Soiree Hosted by Jeff Gund

Red Carpet Pre-Cannes Soiree with Love Hibachi 1

CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Love Hibachi, a premier private hibachi catering service, recently captivated VIP guests with gourmet cuisine and dazzling entertainment at legendary director Jeff Gund's prestigious Red Carpet Pre-Cannes Soiree, held at the exclusive Skybar on Sunset in West Hollywood. This highly anticipated event brought together leading industry figures, including celebrities, filmmakers, actors, musicians, influencers, and industry executives, offering an extraordinary networking opportunity aimed at fostering meaningful collaborations within the entertainment sector.The evening's high-profile attendees included celebrated director and writer Shane Black, known for blockbuster hits such as "Iron Man 3," "The Predator," and the "Lethal Weapon" series; iconic filmmaker David Zucker, whose renowned works include "Airplane!," "Naked Gun" series, and "Scary Movie"; actor James Duval, famed for his performances in "Independence Day," "Donnie Darko," and Netflix's "BoJack Horseman"; and Michael Becker, CEO of Imprint Entertainment, producers of the acclaimed "Twilight" film franchise.Adding further prestige, Dane Smith, former Chief Strategy Officer at The Third Floor, the virtual visualization studio behind Oscar-winning films including "Avatar: The Way of Water" and "Batman," joined alongside Eva Bitar, Manager of Motion Pictures & Television at the Los Angeles Mayor's Office. Notable producers and executives such as TJ Mancini ("Riddick," "Find Me Guilty") and Jaclyn Suri ("Cabin Fever") were also in attendance.Animation and visual effects were represented by industry veterans Chris Browne ("Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," "Kung Fu Panda") and Paul Runyan, recognized for his work on Oscar-nominated films "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," "Free Guy," and Marvel's "Spider-Man: Far from Home." Esteemed talent agent Michael Eisenstadt of Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier & Hinojosa, Inc., influencer Preston Bradley (with over 3.5 million followers on TikTok), and legendary music executive Steve Owens, credited with managing records for icons such as Michael Jackson and Bruce Springsteen, further enriched the evening's impressive guest list.Jeff Gund warmly addressed the attendees, praising Love Hibachi's outstanding culinary offerings and lively entertainment. "From red carpet premieres to intimate celebrity gatherings, Love Hibachi consistently elevates the experience with exceptional quality and entertainment," Gund stated enthusiastically during his welcome speech. "It's not merely food; it's precision, passion, elegance, and an unparalleled party experience."Guests enjoyed watching Love Hibachi's talented chefs perform live culinary artistry, preparing fresh dishes with precision and flair directly in front of attendees. The interactive elements of the hibachi cooking experience encouraged lively engagement, laughter, and memorable interactions between chefs and guests. Attendees savored exquisite dishes such as perfectly grilled seafood, premium steaks, and authentic Japanese sushi creations, each dish reflecting Love Hibachi's dedication to culinary excellence and top-tier ingredients.The soirée was designed not just as a luxurious celebration but as a sophisticated networking event, intended to bridge connections among artists, directors, producers, talent agencies, and influential industry executives. Attendees discussed future collaborations and projects, reflecting the event's pivotal role in fostering new opportunities in Hollywood and beyond.Love Hibachi, renowned for its exceptional client satisfaction and meticulously crafted culinary experiences, provides a unique combination of vibrant entertainment, premium cuisine, and unmatched convenience. The catering service's seamless booking process, combined with its ability to transform private spaces into elegant dining settings, has solidified its status as a preferred catering partner for elite events."Our goal is to create not just a meal, but a memorable and extraordinary experience for every event," commented a Love Hibachi spokesperson. "From celebrities to private clients, our mobile catering service consistently delivers an unforgettable dining and entertainment experience, ensuring each gathering is both distinctive and memorable."To experience Love Hibachi's exceptional catering service at your next event or to obtain a customized price estimate, please visit their official website:Mobile hibachi cateringSan Francisco Hibachi BookingHibachi Price EstimateAbout Love Hibachi:Love Hibachi is a premier mobile hibachi catering provider, distinguished by high-quality culinary craftsmanship, engaging performances, and personalized service. Specializing in transforming private events into memorable experiences, Love Hibachi continues to be a trusted partner for discerning clients, including Hollywood elites and industry-leading event organizers.

