TWO SKLAR KIRSH ATTORNEYS NAMED TO LAWDRAGON X THE NEXT GENERATION LIST

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Jennifer Cohen and Matthew Bugaj are recognized in the“2025 Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation” guide. This third edition of the seminal guide honors the burgeoning legal talent infusing traditional and innovative practices with fresh energy and forward-thinking perspectives.“In a year in which lawyers and law firms seem to be stuck in a spin cycle of stress and crisis, these lawyers provide a forecast of the fascinating future of global law practice,” states the publisher.“It's incredibly rewarding to see Jennifer and Matt recognized for their talent,” says firm Co-Chairman Jeffrey Sklar.“This honor reflects the impactful careers they are building and their unwavering commitment to their clients.Jennifer Cohen is a Partner in the firm's Corporate practice, leveraging her background as in-house counsel to bring a rare combination of legal acumen and business-minded insight to her work. Her hands-on experience gives her a deep understanding of the operational and strategic challenges clients face, allowing her to deliver practical, solutions-focused guidance. Cohen counsels clients across a range of industries, including consumer products, media and entertainment, and sports, on complex corporate matters such as mergers and acquisitions, equity investments, capital markets transactions, commercial agreements, and corporate governance. Recently, Cohen was recognized with M&A Advisor's“16th Annual Emerging Leaders” Award.Matthew Bugaj is also in the firm's Corporate practice. He advises clients on a broad range of corporate transactions, focusing on mergers and acquisitions, but also including equity financings, restructurings, joint ventures, and corporate governance matters. With a background representing businesses across sizes and industries, Matt blends legal precision with practical business acumen to help clients navigate complex corporate issues.

