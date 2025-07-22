Ambassador Yin Chengwu Attended Liberia Technology Summit 2025
On July 21, Ambassador Yin Chengwu attended the Liberia Technology Summit 2025 and delivered a speech. The event was also attended by Hon. Haja Mamaka Bility, Acting Minister of States, Hon. Augustine K. Ngafuan, Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Hon. Sekou M. Kromah, Minister of Post and Telecommunications. Representatives from relevant UN agencies and diplomatic missions in Liberia.
Yin highlighted the outcomes of the Ministerial Meeting of Coordinators on the Implementation of the Follow-up Actions of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and China's achievements in science and technology. He pointed out that China will establish a global scientific research fund and increase science and technology assistance to developing countries, making technological progress benefits all humanity. He expressed China is willing to strengthen scientific and technological innovation cooperation with Liberia, so as to make it a new engine of China-Liberia strategic partnership.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Liberia.
