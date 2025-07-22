Tamarack Resort Named Top Resort In Travel + Leisure's 2025 World's Best Awards
TAMARACK, Idaho, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamarack Resort has been officially named a Top Resort in Travel + Leisure's renowned 2025 World's Best Awards. This prestigious accolade, determined through votes from Travel + Leisure's global readership, recognizes exceptional resort experiences worldwide.
"We are incredibly proud to be recognized by Travel + Leisure and its readers," said Scott Turlington, President of Tamarack Resort. "This honor is a direct reflection of the passion and dedication of our entire Tamarack team. From our front-line staff to our operational leadership, everyone plays a role in creating the one-of-a-kind mountain experience that sets Tamarack apart."
In 2025, Travel + Leisure conducted its annual World's Best Awards survey, garnering nearly 180,000 respondents and more than 657,000 total votes across 8,700 properties. Nominees were evaluated on key traveler priorities-rooms, location, service, food, and value.
Tamarack Resort, America's Only Ski, Golf, and Lake Resort, offers guests a unique all‐season getaway:
- Winter: The resort offers 1,530 acres of skiable terrain across 2,800 vertical feet. Discover 56 named runs that include open bowls, steeps, cornices, and high-speed corduroy groomers, along with six named glades, natural tree-skiing areas, challenging backcountry, and multiple terrain parks. Beyond lift-served skiing, guests can enjoy cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, fat-tire biking, ice skating, and ice fishing on Lake Cascade.
- Summer: Enjoy championship golf at Osprey Meadows, lift-served and cross-country mountain biking, zip-lining, scenic hiking, whitewater rafting, a full-service Marina on Lake Cascade, and much more.
The resort's commitment to quality lodging is evident in its variety of accommodations-from cozy lodge rooms and Alpine chalets to luxury estate homes-all designed to harmonize with the breathtaking mountain environment.
"This recognition validates the vision we've worked so hard to bring to life over the past few years," Turlington added. "Whether you're skiing fresh powder, teeing off with lake views, or enjoying a fireside meal after a day on the mountain, Tamarack is the place where memories are made."
Tamarack Resort looks forward to welcoming new and returning guests to discover why Travel + Leisure readers have voted it a 2025 World's Best destination.
About Tamarack Resort
Tamarack Resort is America's only ski, golf, and lake resort. The independent, all-season destination is situated on 3,600 acres, located 90 miles north of Boise, Idaho. Within its master- planned community, Tamarack offers recreation, real estate, vacation rentals, event space, and a vibrant alpine-style village. The winter brings 2,800 feet of vertical on 1,530 acres of skiable terrain in addition to Nordic and snowshoe trails. In the summer, the resort is home to golf, mountain biking, ziplining, hiking, rafting, and watersports on Lake Cascade. For more information on recreation, accommodations and real estate, visit tamarackidaho .
