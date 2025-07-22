Non-Ultraprocessed Foods Verification Is Coming For Real

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Non-GMO Project collaborates with 16 major brands in pilot program; 200+ companies express interest in new certification standard

Bellingham, WA, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Non-GMO Project , a leader in food transparency and integrity, announces that 16 major food brands have joined its pilot program to develop the industry's first comprehensive Non-Ultraprocessed Foods (Non-UPF) Verification . More than 200 brands have expressed interest in the certification, signaling unprecedented industry momentum to address ultraprocessed foods. UPFs now comprise over half of calories consumed in Western countries. Awareness of the issue has caused some legislators and regulators to consider defining, labeling, or restricting ultraprocessed foods

The pilot stems from the Non-GMO Project's Food Integrity Collective , launched in August 2024 to co-create alternatives to the industrial food system. During the Collective's gatherings, food system leaders identified a critical gap: the absence of any industry standard for food processing transparency, despite growing consumer demand and mounting health concerns.

Megan Westgate, founder and CEO of the Non-GMO Project, said, "In the past 20 years, we have established one of the most trusted third-party verification systems by focusing on a crucial question: how is our food produced? Our expertise in complex food systems, certification standards, and education puts us in a unique position to address the challenge of ultraprocessed foods.”

Westgate draws a direct line between GMOs and UPFs:”Both genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and UPFs are deeply disconnected from natural food sources. Consumers deserve the same level of transparency and choice about ultraprocessed ingredients that we have provided for genetically engineered ones."

Industry Coalition Spans Market Segments

The 16-brand pilot cohort includes companies ranging from startups with annual revenues under $5 million to established brands generating more than $1 billion, demonstrating broad industry awareness of ultraprocessed foods and their impact on human and environmental health. Participating brands include Amy's Kitchen, Bear, Califia Farms, Caulipower, Heray Spice, Levelle Nutrition, Olyra, One Mighty Mill, Simple Mills, Spindrift, and YES Bar.

“Our pilot group covers nearly every aisle of the grocery store - from emerging, mission-driven companies to established household names, from meat and dairy to snacks. We want Non-UPF Verified products to be available to a wide array of shoppers, regardless of their brand preferences or dietary needs,” said Westgate.

One of those aisles is the beverage aisle: A Non-UPF verification program can offer brands such as Spindrift, a pilot cohort member, a credible third-party validation for what the brand has long practiced-creating beverages that prioritize ingredient integrity and set it apart from competitors who rely on artificial sweeteners and flavor enhancers.

“We're excited to participate in the pilot launch of the Non-UPF verification program. This is an important step forward in helping beverage consumers identify the level of processing that occurs during manufacturing,” said Jon Silverman, Senior Vice President of Innovation & Business Development at Sprindrift.“We pride ourselves on using single strength fruit and we're excited to highlight this difference."

Beverages represent a significant portion of Americans' daily caloric intake, contributing an average of 483 calories for men and 297 calories for women-accounting for 19% and 17% of total daily calories respectively, according to FSRG Dietary Data Briefs . These figures underscore broader concerns about the role of liquid calories in public health outcomes.

Addressing Critical Health and Market Gaps

Research increasingly links ultraprocessed foods to increased risks of chronic diseases, including obesity, heart disease, and cognitive decline. A 2024 study by the Non-GMO Project found that 85% of shoppers want to avoid ultraprocessed foods, yet struggle to identify them. The Non-UPF Verified program aims to provide a clear, trusted standard, similar to the Non-GMO Project's iconic Butterfly label.

"Verification programs can transform food systems,” Westgate said.“When industry and consumers align around shared values, it creates powerful momentum for change. The Non-UPF Standard complements our non-GMO work by ensuring that sustainably grown ingredients remain as close to their natural state as possible, from farm to shopping cart.."

The Non-GMO Project is consulting with global partners to ensure the Non-UPF Verified Standard meets both rigorous scientific criteria and practical industry implementation requirements.

Industry Participation

Food manufacturers and brands interested in joining the waitlist for program updates can register at .

For those attending Newtopia Now, August 20-22, 2025, in Denver, Colorado, the Non-GMO Project invites attendees to learn more at Booth #647. The Project will also host a special private event at The Corner Beet on Thursday, August 21, 2025, before the Newtopia show floor opens. Attendees will enjoy breakfast and a panel exploring the new Non-UPF Verified Standard. This is a ticketed event; please register here . If you haven't registered for Newtopia Now, use the discount code PARTNER25 to save 25%.

About the Non-GMO Project

The Non-GMO Project is a mission-driven nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a retail food system that promotes and restores health in humans, communities, and the broader collective of life on Earth. Through its Food Integrity Collective, Non-UPF Verified program, and Non-GMO Project Verified mark, the organization promotes transparency and health in food systems. Since 2007, the Non-GMO Project Verified seal has remained North America's most trusted third-party verification for GMO avoidance. Learn more at foodintegritycollective.org , , and .

