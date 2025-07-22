Statement By The Texas Hemp Business Council On SB5

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Texas Hemp Business Council (THBC) today issued the following statement regarding the introduction of SB 5 during a special session of the 89th Texas Legislature:

“Some Texas lawmakers are once again ignoring the facts, the public and the governor.

“Despite Governor Abbott's veto of SB 3 and overwhelming opposition from Texans, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Senator Charles Perry are now pushing SB 5, a reckless repeat that would ban federally legal hemp products, kill small businesses and criminalize responsible consumers, all under the false premise of public safety.

“Governor Abbott got it right the first time: banning hemp is bad policy and bad for Texas. His veto protected a $5.5 billion state industry that supports over 50,000 jobs and contributes $268 million in annual retail tax revenue.

“Texans have spoken loudly and clearly. With 150,000 petition signatures, 8,000 handwritten letters and three statewide polls, the message is the same: prohibition doesn't work. What Texans want is smart, responsible regulation.

“That's why THBC strongly supports HB 4242 , a common-sense alternative that includes 21+ age limits, child-resistant packaging and setbacks from schools. It's the right path forward for public safety, economic freedom and the future of hemp in Texas.”

About the Texas Hemp Business Council

The Texas Hemp Business Council is an industry organization dedicated to promoting the hemp-based cannabinoid industry in Texas, while advocating for consumer safety, education and stakeholder engagement. More information is available at .

Media Contacts:

Natalie Mu/George Medici

PondelWilkinson

310.279.5980

...

...