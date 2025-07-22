MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market Growing at 19.1% CAGR | Reach USD 26.4 Billion by 2031 Globally ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global recruitment process outsourcing market was valued at USD 4.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 26.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 250 Pages) at:Driving FactorsGrowing adoption of cloud and web-based services and software solutions has helped in the efficiency of recruitment process outsourcing, and it offers analytics and reporting feature that facilitates detailed insights and real-time reporting for easy decision making. These factors drive the global recruitment process outsourcing market.Market SegmentationThe RPO market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and region. By type, the market is fragmented into Permanent Staffing, Flexible Staffing, and others. By end user, the market is classified into BFSI, IT & telecom, ITES & BPO, healthcare, manufacturing, retail & e-commerce, and others . By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe key players profiled in the recruitment process outsourcing market report include lexander Mann Solutions, ManpowerGroup Solutions, Hudson Global Inc., IBM Corporation, Randstad Holdings NV, ADP LLC, Advantage Resourcing America Inc., Orion Talent, Kelly Outsourcing and Consulting Group, and Cielo Inc.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:Based on region, market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global outsourcing market and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast timeframe. However, market in Asia-Pacific is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period. As APAC has expanded, so has the demand for personnel, and as a result, workforce management systems have evolved.Based on type, the flexible tapping segment contributed to the largest share of around two-thirds of the global recruitment process outsourcing market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a noteworthy growth during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 19.6% from 2022 to 2031. This is because, flexible staffing involves replacing some of an organization's regular and permanent employees with staff or workforce.Based on end user, the IT and telecom segment contributed to the largest of nearly one-third of the global outsourcing market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its leadership in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 20.3% from 2022 to 2031. IT and telecommunications are essential components of corporate environment. Companies all across the world have used technological advancements to transform their day-to-day operations.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:COVID-19 Scenario● The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the recruitment process outsourcing market. There has been a significant change in recruitment procedures due to the pandemic and the need for businesses to follow the social distance standards.● With the number of layoffs experienced globally during the pandemic, the recruitment-to-employee termination ratio suffered a significant hit in the market.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:IP Telephony MarketEurope Risk Management MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

