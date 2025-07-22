NOTICE TO WESTERN INTERNATIONAL CUSTOMERS WHO SUFFERED LOSSES IN PEAKSTONE REALTY TRUST REIT AND GWG L BONDS

Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes for a Free and Confidential Consultation to Discuss Pursuing a Potential Recovery of Your Losses

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to all investors who purchased Peakstone Realty Trust REIT , and/or GWG L Bonds at Western International Securities. The law firm urges all investors who suffered investment losses due to the recommendation of their financial advisor to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956 for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.KlaymanToskes is currently representing numerous investors who suffered losses due to recommendations to invest in Peakstone Realty Trust REIT and GWG L Bonds. The most recent FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25-01248) was filed on behalf of two Western International Securities customers who are seeking to recover $210,000 in damages. The customers allege that they were recommended to invest in two highly illiquid alternative investments known as a Griffin Real Estate Investment Trust, which is now traded as Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) (“Peakstone”), and GWG Holdings Inc. L Bonds.According to KlaymanToskes' investigation, when Griffin reorganized into Peakstone and went public in a 1-for-9 reverse stock split in March 2023, the result was disastrous to the customers in the devaluing of their investment. Additionally, in soliciting the customers to invest in the GWG L Bonds, Western International ignored years of red flags clearly evidencing GWG Holdings' financial distress at the time of its unsuitable recommendation.The claim further alleges that Western International misrepresented the GWG L Bonds as safe, low-risk investments that provided a stable income and the return of principal. As a result, the customers sustained substantial damages due to the brokerage firm's lack of due diligence, failure to act in the best interest of the clients, material misrepresentations and omissions, and unsuitable investment recommendations.With the GWG Holdings' bankruptcy plan offering only a 3% recovery to L bondholders, affected investors may pursue an additional potential recovery through a FINRA arbitration claim. It is critical that GWG L Bond investors explore all of their legal options outside of the bankruptcy (Case No. 22-90032).Customers of Western International Securities and/or any other brokerage firm who suffered investment losses are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at ... for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

Steven D. Toskes, Esq.

KlaymanToskes, P.A.

+1 888-997-9956

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.