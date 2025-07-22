Somatus Surpasses 500,000 Patients Actively Under Management Across All 50 States And DC

MENAFN - PR Newswire) During this period of remarkable growth, Somatus has continued to achieve outstanding clinical and population health outcomes for patients. In 2024, Somatus' national population health program delivered a 28% improved blood pressure control rate and a 48% higher home dialysis start rate for patients participating in the Somatus program, relative to USRDS national benchmarks. Additionally, Somatus dialysis centers achieved a mortality rate 20% below the CMS national benchmark and a kidney transplant rate 3.5 times higher than the national average.

Over the past year, Somatus has greatly advanced its clinical and technological capabilities, including:



Extending its care model to patients with congestive heart failure, enhancing coordinated management for patients with chronic comorbidities

Managing thousands of commercially insured groups, including 1,500+ self-funded organizations, further demonstrating the versatility and scalability of its value-based care approach

Advancing early-stage disease identification through proprietary AI and predictive analytics to enable earlier, more proactive interventions

Deploying payment integrity solutions to ensure appropriate premium payments for payor partners Contracting with 100+ nephrology practices and 5,500+ providers in value-based care partnerships across the country to ensure fully integrated and financially aligned care

"Somatus' growth reflects the trust our partners place in us and the high-quality clinical outcomes we deliver for patients," said Dr. Ikenna Okezie, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Somatus. "Expanding across populations and disease states allows us to deepen our impact, improve and extend lives, and build a more sustainable healthcare system grounded in prevention, accountability and whole-person care."

With local multidisciplinary care teams, a robust technology platform, and strong payor and provider partnerships, Somatus continues to redefine what is possible in value-based care for individuals with complex health needs. The company's work helps delay disease progression, reduce hospitalizations, improve quality of life, and lower total cost of care.

As Somatus looks ahead, it remains focused on scaling its proven model, investing in innovation, and working with stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem to improve outcomes for the patients who need it most.

About Somatus

Somatus is the leading value-based care company focused on kidney and cardiovascular health management, partnering with health plans, health systems, nephrology, cardiology and primary care groups to provide integrated care for patients with, or at risk of developing, kidney disease, congestive heart failure and related comorbidities. The company's personalized, whole-person approach leverages local care teams and providers, predictive analytics, and advanced technology to delay disease progression, improve quality of life, and reduce total cost of care. Somatus manages more than 500,000 members and over $14 billion in medical expenses and operates in all 50 states and DC. Learn more at .

