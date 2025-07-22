Ekinops Redefines Optical Network Capacity For Telegraph42 Long-Haul Network

The project started in May 2024, implemented an alien wavelength solution over an existing network using the Ekinops PM 200FRS02-2 platform to deliver a 100G wavelength service to a high profile Telegraph42 telecom partner in region. A highly powerful long-haul solution which is very cost effective due to the non-regenerated transmission distance, Ekinops for years has deployed alien waves for customers using its FlexRateTM technology over equipment from virtually every DWDM manufacturer. Ekinops expertise in alien wavelength deployment assures operators that they can get a smooth, trouble-free operation of alien waves in their network.

"Ekinops provided a platform for a high-performance long-haul solution. The technical and local knowledge as well as experience of the Ekinops' team was unsurpassed, and the solution was impressively cost effective", said Mr. Waldemar Sterz, CEO , Telegraph42 .

"The additional network capacity has future-proofed our network substantially to match bandwidth requirements", added Valerii Yasynovsky, CTO, Telegraph42 .

"We are glad to support Telegraph42 in achieving their mission of providing a solution to improve IP transit performance in the region. Much of the region depends on the connectivity services provided by Telegraph42 so it is vital that its network capacity stays well ahead of customer demand," commented Frank Dedobbeleer, Chief Revenue Officer Group EMEA & APAC at Ekinops .

