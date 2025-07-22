Ekinops Redefines Optical Network Capacity For Telegraph42 Long-Haul Network
The project started in May 2024, implemented an alien wavelength solution over an existing network using the Ekinops PM 200FRS02-2 platform to deliver a 100G wavelength service to a high profile Telegraph42 telecom partner in region. A highly powerful long-haul solution which is very cost effective due to the non-regenerated transmission distance, Ekinops for years has deployed alien waves for customers using its FlexRateTM technology over equipment from virtually every DWDM manufacturer. Ekinops expertise in alien wavelength deployment assures operators that they can get a smooth, trouble-free operation of alien waves in their network.
"Ekinops provided a platform for a high-performance long-haul solution. The technical and local knowledge as well as experience of the Ekinops' team was unsurpassed, and the solution was impressively cost effective", said Mr. Waldemar Sterz, CEO , Telegraph42 .
"The additional network capacity has future-proofed our network substantially to match bandwidth requirements", added Valerii Yasynovsky, CTO, Telegraph42 .
"We are glad to support Telegraph42 in achieving their mission of providing a solution to improve IP transit performance in the region. Much of the region depends on the connectivity services provided by Telegraph42 so it is vital that its network capacity stays well ahead of customer demand," commented Frank Dedobbeleer, Chief Revenue Officer Group EMEA & APAC at Ekinops .
Learn more about the full range of Ekinops Optical network solutions here .
EKINOPS Contact
Didier Brédy, Chairman and CEO
[email protected]
Investors
Mathieu Omnes, Investor relation
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
[email protected]
Press
Amaury Dugast, Press relation
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
[email protected]
For more information, visit
Photo -
Logo -
SOURCE Ekinops
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment