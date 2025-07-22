C&F Announces Expansion Into Southwest Virginia

Leading this expansion is Matt Hubbard , who joins as Southwest Virginia Regional President . With over 15 years of commercial banking leadership experience, most recently at Atlantic Union Bank, (formerly American National Bank). Matt brings deep market knowledge and a strong commitment to community engagement. He is a graduate of Radford University and the William & Mary Mason School of Business.

Joining Matt are two highly respected banking professionals:



Sally Siveroni , Commercial Credit Officer, began her banking career in 1986 and most recently served as Regional Credit Officer at Atlantic Union Bank. She is a graduate of James Madison University. James Little , Commercial Banking Relationship Manager, has 17 years of experience in both retail and commercial banking. A fellow James Madison University graduate and VBA Bank School alumnus, James is also deeply involved in community initiatives.

“We are thrilled to welcome Matt, Sally, and James to the C&F family,” said Tom Cherry, President and CEO of C&F Bank.“Their expertise and strong community ties will accelerate our growth in this promising region, where we already enjoy strong customer relationships.”

With this expansion, C&F is now firmly positioned as one of the premier community banks serving the entire Commonwealth of Virginia-an achievement that underscores the company's strategic vision and competitive strength.









About C&F

C&F Bank operates 31 banking offices and five commercial loan offices located throughout Virginia and offers full wealth management services through its subsidiary C&F Wealth Management, Inc. C&F Mortgage Corporation and its subsidiary C&F Select LLC provide mortgage loan origination services through offices located in Virginia and the surrounding states. C&F Finance Company provides automobile, marine and recreational vehicle loans through indirect lending programs offered primarily in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Southern United States from its headquarters in Henrico, Virginia.

Additional information regarding the Corporation's products and services, as well as access to its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available on the Corporation's website at .