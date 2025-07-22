Get Your Car Ready For College

Mercury Insurance Provides a Checklist to Make Sure You're Prepared

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- We are approaching that time of year when college students head back to class. Whether you are a parent driving your student to school, or you are driving yourself, it is important to have your vehicle checked before setting off to campus.

With that in mind, Mercury Insurance offers a comprehensive checklist of items on your car or truck before setting off for the upcoming schoolyear.

"It is important to make necessary vehicle repairs prior to any major road trip," said Justin Yoshizawa, Product Management for Mercury Insurance. "Heading to college qualifies as such."

Here are some recommendations for getting to school safely with your car in tip top shape:



Get a full inspection: Have a mechanic check belts, brakes, shocks, the cooling and transmission systems, and change the oil to avoid breakdowns.



Check fluids: Ensure engine oil, coolant, transmission fluid, brake fluid and power steering fluid are at the correct levels. Not doing so can lead to major problems with your engine that can lead to becoming stranded or worse.



Tire maintenance: Check tire pressure and tread wear, including the spare tire. Overinflated or underinflated tires and blowouts can be very dangerous, and hot weather can make this even more necessary to address.



Battery check: If the battery is over three years old, have it tested and potentially replaced to avoid difficulty in starting your vehicle and becoming stranded.



Replace air filter: Failure to replace your air filter can lead to reduced engine performance, decreased fuel efficiency and even potential engine damage.

Address any necessary repairs: Fix any dents, window damage, or bumper issues before heading to campus. Minor problems can easily become major problems on a long road trip.

"Whether you are traveling 100 miles or 1,000 miles, it pays to add vehicle preparedness to your back-to-school checklist," stated Yoshizawa.

Adding a vehicle inspection to your completed items prior to heading for your college destination can prevent road hazards and costly repairs.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY ) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure. For more information visit or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance

