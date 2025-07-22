Army & Air Force Exchange Service Celebrates 130 Years Of Mission-Essential Support

DALLAS, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Army & Air Force Exchange Service will celebrate its 130th anniversary of serving those who serve on July 25.

Since the United States Department of War's General Orders No. 46 issued directed commanders to establish a post exchange (PX) in 1895, the Exchange has constantly evolved to function as a force multiplier for the Nation's ever-changing military mission.

To centralize the supply of items of necessity and convenience formerly provided by traveling merchants who regularly sought to sell goods to Soldiers at inflated prices, America's PX system was created.

As the U.S. prepared to enter World War II, the War Department significantly upgraded the Exchange system and the Army Exchange Service was born in 1941. Seven years later, it was renamed the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, following the establishment of the Air Force as its own branch of Service in 1947.

As a Department of Defense non-appropriated fund instrumentality that primarily uses its own revenue from sales to support its operations, the Exchange has provided critical services in more than a dozen wars and military operations, including World War II, Korea, Vietnam and Operations Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom.

Today, the Exchange manages a diverse portfolio of Quality-of-Life services, nationwide and in more than 30 countries and territories. Each line of business is designed to strengthen military readiness, recruiting and security. For example, the Exchange received Congressional approval to introduce the Exchange Credit Program in 1979, protecting service members from predatory lending that often targeted military communities. The MILITARY STAR® card now creates more than $470 million in annual value through proprietary terms and promotions exclusive to authorized cardholders.

In addition to tax-free savings and military exclusive pricing on name brand merchandise at PXs, BXs and ShopMyExchange, the Exchange brings name brand restaurants, health and wellness services, convenience stores, gas stations, Military Clothing Stores, self-service 24/7 stores, telecom services and more to America's military installations around the world.

"The hard-earned Exchange benefit is a brilliantly designed virtuous circle that delivers tangible value to our Nation's military mission and the heroes who serve and have served with distinction," said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. "As Team Exchange reflects on this incredible organization's many successes over the past 13 decades, we remain fully focused on instituting effective and efficient improvements to continue going where our troops go for the next 130 years."

With 100% of earnings going back to the military community, shopping the Exchange makes life better for service members and families. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has provided more than $15 billion in value to the military community.

For a visual look back at the Exchange's storied history, visit the interactive timeline here .

Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, the Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in value to the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at or follow us on X at .

Media Notes:

For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Travis Day at 214-312-3534 or [email protected] .

Follow the Exchange:

Facebook:

X:

Instagram: @shopmyexchange

SOURCE Army & Air Force Exchange Service

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED