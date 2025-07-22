Ballistic Ventures Welcomes David Schellhase As Entrepreneur In Residence

Former Slack and Salesforce GC joins Ballistic to advise founders and focus on future innovation in a security landscape increasingly impacted by complex privacy, compliance and regulatory changes.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballistic Ventures , the venture capital firm dedicated exclusively to funding and incubating entrepreneurs and innovations in cybersecurity, today announced that David Schellhase has joined the firm as an Entrepreneur in Residence (EIR).

Schellhase brings over 25 years of legal and operational leadership with a track record of scaling high-growth technology companies and guiding them through pivotal transitions. He has served as General Counsel at six companies, including Salesforce and Groupon during their IPOs, and most recently at Slack Technologies, where he also led teams responsible for legal, privacy, corporate development, business development, public affairs, the Slack Fund, and Slack for Good. He led Slack through their IPO and their $28B sale to Salesforce. He also spent the past two years as Of Counsel at the law firm of Sullivan & Cromwell and co-taught a course last term in Stanford's School of Management Science and Engineering. Additionally, he serves as an advisor to Airtable and Webflow.

"David's extensive experience at the intersection of law, technology, and corporate strategy makes him a great addition to our team," said Jake Seid, Co-founder and General Partner of Ballistic Ventures. "From companies to consumers, how privacy, compliance and regulation is dealt with is complex and burdensome. We see tremendous opportunities for innovation in these areas to ease that burden, and we're excited for David to both support our companies and explore new ideas of his own."

"Ballistic has built a rare platform for founders, combining deep expertise and a hands-on approach from inception to scale," said Schellhase. "I'm excited to join as an Entrepreneur in Residence to support the next generation of security innovators and explore emerging challenges and opportunities."

To learn more about the Ballistic team, visit .

About Ballistic Ventures

Ballistic Ventures is a venture capital firm solely dedicated to early-stage cybersecurity and cyber-related companies. The partners have spent their entire careers defending against every cyber threat conceivable. Members of the firm have founded, operated, and funded over 100 successful cybersecurity firms – including Abnormal Security, AlienVault, ArcSight, Fortify, Mandiant, and Shape Security – led over 10,000 security professionals globally, and have 40+ years of experience in venture capital. The Ballistic portfolio includes Aembit, Alethea, ArmorCode, AuthMind, BreachRx, Codezero, Concentric AI, GetReal, Gomboc AI, Hypernative, Mimic, Noma, Nudge Security, Oligo, Pangea, Perygee, Reach, SpecterOps, Talon (PANW), Veza, WitnessAI, and Zip Security. Our experience provides entrepreneurs impactful support from people focused on the same mission. Our networks and relationships open doors for our founders. Learn more at ballisticventures .

SOURCE Ballistic Ventures

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED