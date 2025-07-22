ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY CELEBRATES SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON FOR 17Th YEAR, FEATURING STAR-STUDDED PANELS, PHOTO + VIDEO STUDIO, AND CLOSING NIGHT BASH SPONSORED BY STARZ

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment Weekly (EW) will descend on San Diego Comic-Con 2025 for the 17th year, with a fully stacked schedule: two star-studded panels; a photo and video studio; and EW's legendary, exclusive closing night VIP bash.

EW Studios - an invite-only photo + video studio at the Hard Rock Hotel - will serve as an oasis for talent throughout the convention. The lounge is a one-stop shop for TV and film stars attending Comic-Con to promote their upcoming projects. The space allows casts and creators to participate in one-of-a-kind interviews, photoshoots, and content creation that will run exclusively on EW and EW's social channels, as well as the PEOPLE App. In addition, the video studio will be live streaming daily on EW's YouTube channel, with breakout moments featured across the brand's editorial and social platforms.

Additionally, Funko Pop! Yourself and the Motion Picture & Television Fund (MPTF) will partner with the EW Studio to create personalized Funko Pop! Yourself figures of attending talent. Personalized figures will be autographed and then auctioned to raise money to benefit MPTF's mission of supporting members of the entertainment community with a safety net of health and social services, offering temporary financial assistance and case management.

EW will also partner with the Popsicle Truck at Comic Con, inviting superfans to enjoy their favorite character frozen treat courtesy of Popsicle, the original ice pop brand - and the opportunity to collect exclusive trading cards with a fun surprise.

"For the better part of two decades, Entertainment Weekly has been synonymous with San Diego Comic-Con," says EW Editor-in-Chief Patrick Gomez . "And for our 17th year, we can't wait to deliver another unforgettable experience with our partners, celebrating fandom and highlighting the incredible talent behind the biggest projects shaping the future of pop culture."

No Comic-Con experience would be complete without EW's signature, invite-only closing night bash. The poolside fete, on Saturday, July 26th at FLOAT at the Hard Rock Hotel, is the party of the weekend. This year, STARZ joins Entertainment Weekly as the presenting sponsor of Comic-Con's most anticipated night. The party will celebrate the Starz's original series "Outlander," "Outlander: Blood of my Blood" and "Spartacus: House of Ashur," including branding elements throughout the party, a STARZ photo booth and a We're All Adults Here cabana where a-list guests can let loose, unwind, and celebrate fandom with flair.

EW will return with its two popular panels- Brave Warriors and Bold School . And don't miss EW's Editorial Director Gerrad Hall moderating Hulu's Paradise Panel (See all panel details below).

Saturday July 26:

Paradise (1:45pm PT) : Star and executive producer Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us, Washington Black) and creator and executive producer Dan Fogelman (This Is Us, Cars) celebrate and reflect on the captivating first season of Hulu's Paradise , which critics called "one of the best shows on TV." The creative team will discuss all the twists and turns of season 1 and tease what's to come for season 2. Moderated by EW Editorial Director Gerrad Hall , the panel will take place in Indigo Ballroom.

Saturday July 26:

Brave Warriors (2:30pm PT) : They may be fighters on screen, but that doesn't mean they're not lovers (of the craft). Join Robbie Amell (Upload), Jamie Roy (Outlander: Blood of My Blood), David Zayas (Dexter: Resurrection), and Babou Ceesay (Alien: Earth) as they discuss the thrill of playing iconic characters, the difference between their personas and real life, and the highs (and lows!) of their careers in Hollywood. Moderated by EW Editor in Chief Patrick Gomez, the panel will take place in Ballroom 20.

Saturday, July 26:

Bold School (4:45pm PT): In EW's Bold School series, power players in the entertainment industry share anecdotes about life lessons, how they found their voice, and how to pay it forward. Join a lively discussion among Taylour Paige (The Toxic Avenger), Cote de Pablo (NCIS: Tony & Ziva), Violet (M3GAN 2.0) & Madeleine McGraw (The Black Phone 2), and Harriet Slater (Outlander: Blood Of My Blood) opening up about the power and privilege of taking on roles that redefine the rules and refuse to yield. Moderated by EW Senior Writer Maureen Lee Lenker , the panel will take place in Hall H.

