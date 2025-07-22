LILLY PULITZER LAUNCHES THE VINTAGE VAULT, CELEBRATING OVER SIX DECADES OF ARCHIVED PRINTS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) First imagined in Palm Beach in 1959, Lilly Pulitzer redefined resort wear with unapologetically joyful prints, hand-painted fabrics, and effortlessly elegant silhouettes. The launch of the Vintage Vault opens a new chapter in celebrating Lilly Pulitzer's distinct heritage of hand-painted print - uniting the original 1962–1985 print library recently acquired from a private collection with our complete archive from 1994 onward. These iconic designs continue to shape the spirit of Lilly for generations to come.

"With the opening of the Vintage Vault, we're reconnecting with some of the most iconic prints in our brand's history," said Michelle Kelly , CEO of Lilly Pulitzer . "We're proud to honor our roots while inviting a new generation to fall in love with the timeless joy of our brand."

Reintroducing a curated assortment of archival designs, the Vault brings select heritage prints back to life on new silhouettes and refreshed collections. It builds on the creative DNA that drives Lilly's iconic aesthetic, blending timeless artistry with modern ease.

The Vault officially opens on August 21st with the first print drop, Lilly's Zoo. Originally released in 1974, this playful, party-ready print returns in its signature saturated blues and vibrant tones, reimagined across women's fashion and the classic children's Shift. Designed to be collectible and limited-edition, Lilly's Zoo sets the tone for what's to come.

As the Vintage Vault unfolds, the brand will continue to reimagine its archive through limited-edition drops, special collaborations, and more. Each release offers a joyful nod to Lilly Pulitzer's iconic past, revived and refreshed for a new generation of style.

"Our brand has always thrived on creativity, color, and community," said Mira Fain , Chief Creative Officer. "These heritage prints are a vibrant reminder of the originality and optimism that have defined Lilly for over 65 years - and we're thrilled to welcome them back."

"The collection of prints designed from 1962 to 1985 is a true American treasure, and we are honored to reweave this vibrant history into the fabric of our brand's heritage," added Kelly.

With this exciting new chapter, Lilly Pulitzer invites longtime loyalists and new fans alike to rediscover the sunshine-soaked spirit of the brand and to expect more surprises as the Vintage Vault continues to open throughout the year.

About Lilly Pulitzer:

In 1959, Lilly Pulitzer set out to create her own happiness, opening a juice stand in Palm Beach. In need of an everyday uniform, she asked her dressmaker for something to camouflage splashes of citrus juice. The result? A comfortable, sleeveless shift dress made of colorful printed cotton.

Since those early days , Lilly designs have been beloved for their casual glamour, vibrant optimism, and endlessly joyful spirit. Lilly was an original with the confidence to break all the rules, the humility to pull it off, and the vision to make women feel as good as they look. Today, her spirit is reflected in the brand's imaginative prints and lively colors, which inspire everyone to shine bright and stand out.

