LILLY PULITZER LAUNCHES THE VINTAGE VAULT, CELEBRATING OVER SIX DECADES OF ARCHIVED PRINTS
"With the opening of the Vintage Vault, we're reconnecting with some of the most iconic prints in our brand's history," said Michelle Kelly , CEO of Lilly Pulitzer . "We're proud to honor our roots while inviting a new generation to fall in love with the timeless joy of our brand."
Reintroducing a curated assortment of archival designs, the Vault brings select heritage prints back to life on new silhouettes and refreshed collections. It builds on the creative DNA that drives Lilly's iconic aesthetic, blending timeless artistry with modern ease.
The Vault officially opens on August 21st with the first print drop, Lilly's Zoo. Originally released in 1974, this playful, party-ready print returns in its signature saturated blues and vibrant tones, reimagined across women's fashion and the classic children's Shift. Designed to be collectible and limited-edition, Lilly's Zoo sets the tone for what's to come.
As the Vintage Vault unfolds, the brand will continue to reimagine its archive through limited-edition drops, special collaborations, and more. Each release offers a joyful nod to Lilly Pulitzer's iconic past, revived and refreshed for a new generation of style.
"Our brand has always thrived on creativity, color, and community," said Mira Fain , Chief Creative Officer. "These heritage prints are a vibrant reminder of the originality and optimism that have defined Lilly for over 65 years - and we're thrilled to welcome them back."
"The collection of prints designed from 1962 to 1985 is a true American treasure, and we are honored to reweave this vibrant history into the fabric of our brand's heritage," added Kelly.
With this exciting new chapter, Lilly Pulitzer invites longtime loyalists and new fans alike to rediscover the sunshine-soaked spirit of the brand and to expect more surprises as the Vintage Vault continues to open throughout the year.
About Lilly Pulitzer:
In 1959, Lilly Pulitzer set out to create her own happiness, opening a juice stand in Palm Beach. In need of an everyday uniform, she asked her dressmaker for something to camouflage splashes of citrus juice. The result? A comfortable, sleeveless shift dress made of colorful printed cotton.
Since those early days , Lilly designs have been beloved for their casual glamour, vibrant optimism, and endlessly joyful spirit. Lilly was an original with the confidence to break all the rules, the humility to pull it off, and the vision to make women feel as good as they look. Today, her spirit is reflected in the brand's imaginative prints and lively colors, which inspire everyone to shine bright and stand out.
SOURCE Lilly Pulitzer
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment