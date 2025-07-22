Elevate The Season: Wines From Abruzzo And Bordeaux Highlighted By The Charming Taste Of Europe

Elegant wine selections from Italy and France reflect the versatility of European wines for summer enjoyment

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Charming Taste of Europe , the European Union co-funded campaign promoting high-quality food and wine products, is spotlighting a curated selection of wines from Abruzzo, Italy, and Bordeaux, France, as ideal companions for the summer season.

From Abruzzo , two native white grape varieties stand out: Trebbiano d'Abruzzo DOC , with its delicate floral notes and balanced character, is ideal for a laid-back afternoon lunch or a breezy aperitivo shared with friends. Equally refreshing is Pecorino , appreciated for its bright acidity and crisp freshness-perfect for escaping the heat during an outdoor brunch, a mountain picnic, or a relaxed summer evening. These wines reflect the authentic spirit of the region and are proudly promoted and protected by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo , which ensures their quality and heritage around the world.

From Bordeaux, Sémillon stands out for its silky texture and layers of honeyed fruit, citrus peel, and delicate florals. Naturally elegant and often enhanced by the region's sunny climate, this grape creates luminous golden wines that balance richness and freshness, perfect for savoring well-chilled in the summer. The golden, aromatic wines from the south of Bordeaux , such as Loupiac and Cadillac DOC , offer a complementary expression of elegance and aromatic complexity. Perfect for pairing with vibrant summer flavors like spicy mango salad, fresh goat cheeses, or simply enjoying as a pre-dinner glass while the sky turns pink, these wines, crafted through generations of tradition and expertise, bring a gentle elegance and complexity that elevate both casual outdoor meals and elegant evenings in the open air.

This initiative is part of The Charming Taste of Europe 's broader mission to connect American audiences with the depth, identity, and seasonal versatility of European wines, positioning them as essential elements of a refined yet accessible lifestyle.

About The Charming Taste of Europe

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh kiwis from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives and Union Des Vins Doux de Bordeaux. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope

