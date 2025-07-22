South University Celebrates Milestone For Orlando Campus With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony With East Orlando Chamber Of Commerce

Located at 5900 Lake Ellenor Drive since 2021, SU Orlando has emerged as a regional hub for healthcare education. Signature programs include Allied Health Science, Nursing, Public Health, and Anesthesia Science. In 2024, Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) graduates achieved a 100 percent NCLEX pass rate, and in 2025, the inaugural class of Anesthesiologist Assistant students posted a 100 percent NCCAA pass rate.

The Master of Medical Science in Anesthesia Science program, launched in 2023, is one of the few in Central Florida and was designed to address the growing national demand for certified anesthesiologist assistants. SU Orlando's ability to respond to labor market needs through targeted, high-quality education has made it a trusted partner to major healthcare institutions.

"We are proud to recognize South University as a valued Presidential Circle Member of the East Orlando Chamber of Commerce," Cole said. "Their commitment to excellence in medical education plays a vital role in strengthening Central Florida's healthcare workforce, providing a critical talent pipeline to our region's hospital systems and supporting the well-being of our community."

Since its founding in 2014, SU Orlando has forged strong relationships with leading healthcare providers like AdventHealth, Orlando Health, and the Orlando VA Medical Center to place qualified graduates into critical roles across the region.

"Our Orlando campus is a testament to South University's mission to serve with purpose and lead with impact," said Dr. Steven K. Yoho, Chancellor of South University. "On behalf of all our faculty and staff, I extend my gratitude to our community partners, like the East Orlando Chamber of Commerce, for their ongoing support as SU continues to expand and evolve alongside the city of Orlando."

South University, founded in 1899, has grown from a single location in Savannah, Georgia, to serving over 10,000 students across 11 ground campuses and online curricula. The university offers a wide range of programs, from associate to doctoral levels, focusing on fields such as healthcare, business, and technology.

