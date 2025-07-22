Century Complete Announces New Community Coming Soon In Jacksonville
Join the interest list and learn more at .
Park Grove will offer two versatile floor plans: the Auburn and the Berkshire. Every home will include exciting, modern features, such as stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and more. Floor plans showcase inviting, open layouts, with seamless transitions between the kitchen, great room, and dining area.
Homes are designed with an emphasis on quality, convenience, and comfort, making it easy for homebuyers to find their best fit. A model of the Berkshire plan is projected to be ready for tours this September.
A prime location gives Park Grove easy access to cultural and employment hubs. River City Marketplace is four miles away, and the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens and Little Talbot Island State Park are also nearby. In addition, Fernandina Beach is 20 miles from the community, and Jacksonville Beach is 32 miles.
MORE ABOUT PARK GROVE
-
Two-story floor plans
Up to 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 1,965 square feet
Open-concept layouts with sunlit great rooms, owner's suites with walk-in closets, and more
Quartz countertops, Kohler® fixtures, stainless-steel appliances, and luxury vinyl-plank flooring
Near River City Marketplace, Jacksonville Zoo & Botanical Gardens, and Jacksonville International Airport
Easy access to Fernandina Beach and Jacksonville Beach
Community Location
220 Russell Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32218
VISIT OUR SALES STUDIO
While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms-24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year-we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our sales studio in Jacksonville.
Jacksonville Studio
9965 San Jose Boulevard, Unit 41
Jacksonville, FL 32257
904.618.3219
THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING
Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Florida, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready-all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.
How it works:Shop homes at CenturyCommunities Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®
Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and one of the highest-ranked homebuilders on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2025-consecutively awarded for a third year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .
SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.
