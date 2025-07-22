Christian Brothers Automotive Honored With Franchise Update Media 2025 Franchise Innovation Award

7th annual contest celebrates excellence in innovation

HOUSTON, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Franchise Update Media conducted its 7th annual Franchise Innovation Awards contest this spring. The goal of the awards is to identify and recognize the franchisors creating and implementing the most original and successful innovative strategies and tactics to build their brand. Christian Brothers Automotive (CBA), leading automotive repair franchise, was recognized with the Most Innovative Service Introduction Award in the 'Products & Services' category for its Nice Difference Care+ vehicle service contract.

"We're honored to be recognized for Nice Difference Care+," said Donnie Carr, CBA president and CEO. "This award reflects the heart of our mission to provide car care that is built on trust, clarity, and convenience. It's a testament to the incredible work of our team in reimagining how we serve our guests."

A jury of judges evaluated the innovation, objectives and results of more than 80 entrants. Franchise innovators, game-changers and disruptors competed in four categories: Marketing & Branding, Products & Services, Operations, and Human Resources. Among the four categories, 16 winners were chosen and will be profiled in Franchise Update magazine.

As a modern approach to comprehensive vehicle protection, Care+ is a subscription-based vehicle service contract that simplifies extended coverage. Unlike traditional vehicle warranties, Care+ offers guests month-to-month flexibility with no long-term commitment, added transparency with upfront vehicle inspections to identify pre-existing issues and coverage exclusions, seamless claims with no third-party processing delays and a $50 oil change credit every four months of active coverage to encourage routine maintenance and inspections. In addition, Veterans, first responders and active military enjoy a zero-dollar deductible from sign-up.

With nearly 1,590 active subscriptions and more than 400 claims paid to date, Care+ also serves as a powerful tool for CBA franchise owners to differentiate themselves from other car care shops while also enhancing their overall service offerings and guest retention. Care+ has become a proud symbol of the CBA "Nice Difference" in action and is poised to play a central role in the brand's consumer experience strategy.

"Nice Difference Care+ reflects the best of what we do in working together to deliver a smoother, more transparent experience for our guests, from the first inspection to every claim thereafter," said Scott Comar, VP of warranty administration. "We're incredibly grateful to our team for the dedication and collaboration that brought this program to life."

Founded in Mission Bend, Texas in 1982, CBA has redefined the auto care experience. The brand's priority is to create a positive experience for every guest. From oil changes to complex engine diagnostics, CBA adheres to the principle, "Love your neighbor as yourself," and showcases this commitment through its people-first approach to car care.

For more information, please visit cbac . Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn for the latest news and trends.

About Christian Brothers Automotive Corporation

Dedicated to its brand mission "To love your neighbor as yourself," Christian Brothers Automotive has firmly planted its roots in faith and honesty, which have set it apart in the auto services and repair industry. Standing out from the competition, Christian Brothers Automotive ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Aftermarket Full-Service Maintenance and Repair Providers by J.D. Power six times in a row.**

With its guiding principles instilled from the very first location in 1982, Christian Brothers Automotive has successfully expanded to more than 315 locations across 30 states. The Houston-based franchise delivers a variety of professional auto-care experiences including upkeep, maintenance, and repair.

**Christian Brothers Automotive received the highest score for aftermarket full-service maintenance and repair in the J.D. Power 2019, 2021–2025 Aftermarket Service Index (ASI) Satisfaction Studies of customer satisfaction with automotive aftermarket service providers. Visit jdpower/awards for more details.

About Franchise Update Media

Franchise Update Media has been a leader in the franchising space for more than 35 years. Founded in 1988, the company produces online franchise opportunity and educational websites, two quarterly print magazines , 11 newsletters , three annual conferences , and independent research, 100% focused on franchising. Serving franchise audiences online, in print, and in person, Franchise Update Media delivers a unique combination of educational and lead generation sources to help franchisors, multi-unit franchisees, opportunity seekers, and suppliers achieve their growth objectives.

For more information, visit Franchising .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mandy Holm, Fish 919

[email protected]

954-893-9150

SOURCE Christian Brothers Automotive

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED