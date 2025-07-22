Adam Breen Joins Accruit As Vice President Of Product And Strategy

Accomplished Product and Strategy Executive joins Accruit's Senior Leadership Team to Drive Product Innovation and Advance Technology Strategy

DENVER, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accruit, the leading provider of 1031 exchange technology solutions and qualified intermediary services, is pleased to announce Adam Breen has joined the company as Vice President of Product and Strategy. Based in Denver, Adam will join the company's Senior Leadership Team to help drive Accruit's next phase of technological growth and innovation.

With nearly 20 years of experience in product and technology leadership, Adam brings a proven track record of success at multiple Fortune 500 companies, where he led high-performing product and development teams. His deep expertise in scaling digital capabilities and delivering innovative solutions will be pivotal as Accruit continues to evolve its technology to better serve clients and set new industry benchmarks.

"This is a foundational step in accelerating our technology vision," said Steve Holtkamp, President of Accruit. "Adam's appointment reflects our commitment to investing in top-tier leadership and technical talent to support our strategic growth. His insight and leadership will be key to supercharging our product development and aligning our solutions with the future of real estate transactions and exchange services."

"I'm delighted to join Accruit's dynamic and innovative culture as Vice President of Product and Strategy. I look forward to shaping the next generation of solutions, driving strategic growth, and delivering even greater value to our customers through product innovation and forward-thinking initiatives," stated Adam.

Looking ahead, Accruit is not merely maintaining its technological edge-but advancing it through constant improvement on innovative platforms like Exchange Manager ProSM and QI Connect. With Adam Breen's leadership, Accruit will accelerate the evolution of its software to drive operational efficiency, unlock new revenue opportunities, and empower its team to better serve clients in an increasingly complex and digital real estate landscape.

About Accruit

Accruit, founded in 2000 and acquired by Inspira Financial in 2023, is a trusted leader in 1031 Exchange solutions and the creator of the industry's only 1031 Exchange technology. Known for its expert team, innovative technologies, robust security, and financial strength, Accruit consistently delivers exceptional Qualified Intermediary services tailored to client needs and business goals. For more information, visit .

