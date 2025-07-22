Finch AI Solutions Available On The Army CHESS ITES-SW2 Contract
RESTON, Va., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finch AI, a leading developer of powerful AI-enabled solutions for government and commercial enterprises, today announced that its products are accessible to customers via the Army CHESS ITES-SW2 contract, through Carahsoft as a reseller.
"We have long supported Department of Defense customers and are pleased to be able to offer another way for DoD customers to work with us to advance their critical missions," Finch AI Chief Executive Officer Steve Baldwin said.
Finch AI currently offers three innovative, AI-driven products. They include Finch for Text, which is an entity intelligence solution that leverages our proprietary approach to semantic understanding and a retrieval augmented generation pipeline to provide a non-negotiable base layer for getting data ready for use in AI applications; Finch Analyst, which is an AI-powered discovery and exploration surface where users can interact with their data and the inherent relationships within it from a single pane of glass; and Finch Insight Reports, which are AI-enabled entity intelligence reports that can be generated in seconds and shared instantly and easily with key stakeholders.
The Army CHESS ITES-SW2 contract supports Army, Department of Defense (DoD) and all Federal Agency enterprise Information Technology (IT) infrastructure and info-structure goals by leveraging Commercially available-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) software products and maintenance in 14 product categories in addition to related incidental services and hardware. These 14 categories align with the major software categories identified by U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM).
For more information on this vehicle, please visit:
To learn more about Finch AI, visit .
Contact: [email protected]
SOURCE Finch AIWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment