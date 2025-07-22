Finch AI Solutions Available On The Army CHESS ITES-SW2 Contract

RESTON, Va., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finch AI, a leading developer of powerful AI-enabled solutions for government and commercial enterprises, today announced that its products are accessible to customers via the Army CHESS ITES-SW2 contract, through Carahsoft as a reseller.

"We have long supported Department of Defense customers and are pleased to be able to offer another way for DoD customers to work with us to advance their critical missions," Finch AI Chief Executive Officer Steve Baldwin said.

Finch AI currently offers three innovative, AI-driven products. They include Finch for Text, which is an entity intelligence solution that leverages our proprietary approach to semantic understanding and a retrieval augmented generation pipeline to provide a non-negotiable base layer for getting data ready for use in AI applications; Finch Analyst, which is an AI-powered discovery and exploration surface where users can interact with their data and the inherent relationships within it from a single pane of glass; and Finch Insight Reports, which are AI-enabled entity intelligence reports that can be generated in seconds and shared instantly and easily with key stakeholders.

The Army CHESS ITES-SW2 contract supports Army, Department of Defense (DoD) and all Federal Agency enterprise Information Technology (IT) infrastructure and info-structure goals by leveraging Commercially available-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) software products and maintenance in 14 product categories in addition to related incidental services and hardware. These 14 categories align with the major software categories identified by U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM).

