Crane Inspection & Certification Bureau (CICB) Adds Tower Crane To Houston Training Center
DEER PARK, Texas, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CICB has expanded its training capabilities with the recent addition of a Potain IGO MA21 Self Erecting Tower Crane at its Houston-area training center in Deer Park, Texas.
The acquisition strengthens
CICB's position as a leader in crane operator training and certification, further enhancing its ability to deliver hands-on, high-quality instruction aligned with OSHA 1926 Subpart CC/ ASME B30.3, including the National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators (NCCCO) guidelines.
As demand grows for certified tower crane operators across the construction, industrial, and manufacturing sectors, the new equipment allows CICB to offer expanded training and preparatory opportunities for NCCCO Tower Crane certification. The crane will support practical exams as well as on-site instruction, ensuring operators gain real-world experience under the supervision of expert, CCO-certified instructors.
"The addition of tower crane training and CCO Exams will help address labor shortages in key sectors like construction and manufacturing," said John O'Connor, CICB's Texas Operations Manager, "This investment will create more opportunities for workers to level up their skills and for businesses to find the highly skilled workers they need to grow."
In addition to the tower crane, CICB's Deer Park facility includes an extensive fleet of mobile, articulating, overhead, specialty equipment, and rigging gear making it one of the most comprehensive crane training and testing centers in the Gulf Coast region.
Under OSHA's Cranes & Derricks in Construction regulation (29 CFR 1926 Subpart CC ), operators of cranes must be certified to perform construction-related lifting activities. CICB's certification programs are designed to meet or exceed these regulatory requirements.
About CICB
Since 1969, CICB has been a trusted provider of training, inspection and consultation services for the lifting and material handling industry. With a mission to promote safety, efficiency and compliance, CICB serves clients nationwide across a broad range of industries.
CICB's professionally trained instructors and subject matter experts are not only NCCCO Accredited Practical Examiners, but are NCCCO Certified as Mobile, Overhead & Articulating Crane Operators, Riggers, Signalpersons, Lift Directors and Crane Inspectors. CICB instructors have been awarded the prestigious Top Trainer Award in 2017, 2016, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011 and 2009.
Contact: Camille Singletary
Phone: 407-867-6780
Email: [email protected]
Website:
