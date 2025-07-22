Senior Helpers Opens Doors In Northwest Pittsburgh

Senior Helpers Logo

New Senior Helpers Location opened in the Northwest Pittsburgh area. Offering services that reduce hospitalization and support seniors aging in place.

MCKEES ROCKS, PA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Senior Helpers , the nation's premier provider of in-home senior care services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Northwest Pittsburgh.The location, owned and operated by Chris and Nicole Wasel, began serving the community on July 14, 2025. Chris has over 20 years of experience in business operations, while Nicole is a clinical audiologist with a Doctorate and a strong background in advocacy. Their career paths reflect a shared commitment to purpose-driven work, caregiver development, and compassionate, community-centered care. Through Senior Helpers of Northwest Pittsburgh, they will offer a wide range of services to help individuals age safely and comfortably at home-from assistance with daily activities to specialized care for chronic conditions.“We chose Senior Helpers for so many reasons, but above all, because their mission-to improve the quality of life for clients, their families, and their caregivers-felt like it was written for us. We're honored to be part of something bigger, and excited to bring this level of care and commitment to the community we call home.” – Nicole WaselSenior Helpers is known nationwide for its dependable, consistent, and affordable non-medical senior care services. The company's highly trained and rigorously screened caregivers are dedicated to providing compassionate care while preserving the dignity and independence of their clients. Senior Helpers is also nationally recognized as a top workplace for caregivers.Married since 2010 with two children and a beloved mini poodle, Chris and Nicole live a life rooted in family, faith, and community. Their decision to open Senior Helpers of Northwest Pittsburgh was driven by a shared calling to serve others with compassion and purpose. For them, this business is more than a career-it's a meaningful way to give back and make a difference in the lives of local families.“Giving back to the place that's given so much to us felt like the most natural next step. We're honored to serve our community with compassion, heart, and a deep sense of responsibility.” – Chris WaselSenior Helpers of Northwest Pittsburgh offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program-a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gemsprogram for Alzheimer's and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson's care, transitional care, surgery assistance, and veteran care.“Chris and Nicole are the ideal Senior Helpers franchisees,” says Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers.“Their passion for providing care that uplifts both seniors and caregivers makes them perfect candidates for us. We're excited to see their business grow and more Northwest Pittsburgh residents benefit from the compassionate care Senior Helpers provides.”Senior Helpers of Northwest Pittsburgh is located at 6201 Steubenville Pike, Suite 100, McKees Rocks, PA 15136.To contact the office, call (412) 899-8138 or visitTo learn more about franchise opportunities, visitAbout Senior HelpersSenior Helpersis the nation's premier provider of in-home senior services, offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer's, dementia, and Parkinson's, as well as personal and companion care for those needing daily support. Founded in 2002 with the mission to help seniors age with dignity, the company has hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. Senior Helpers is owned by Advocate Health, one of the nation's largest health systems. Learn more at .

