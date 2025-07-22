'The Bloodline Ring' By Ryan Duncan Explores Legacy, Mystery, And Ancient Secrets

NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Author Ryan Duncan brings a gripping fusion of historical intrigue, spiritual symbolism, and cinematic suspense in his debut novel,“The Bloodline Ring.” This 358-page historical thriller is a spellbinding tale that connects past and present through a tapestry of hidden wealth, betrayal, and timeless legacy.Blending real genealogical research, authentic secret society history, and ancient symbolism, Duncan weaves an atmospheric, dual-timeline story. At its heart,“The Bloodline Ring” tells the story of a hedge fund manager who uncovers his astonishing identity as the last heir to a powerful European bloodline and a legacy stretching back to the Renaissance. His discovery is catalyzed by the resurfacing of an ancient ring with links to a secret society spanning from Florence to modern-day Florida.Readers will uncover themes of generational curses, spiritual warfare, and the burden of inheritance as they travel through vivid flashbacks and solve the contemporary mystery alongside the protagonist. With a mysterious, thought-provoking, and cinematic narrative, the novel resonates with fans of Dan Brown, James Bond-style thrillers, and spiritual suspense fiction alike.“This book isn't just fiction - it's grounded in reality,” Duncan explains.“Your identity is more than circumstance. It's inheritance. Understanding who you are often requires unearthing truths hidden for centuries.”Ryan Duncan, a fourth-generation Florida native, brings his unique background in finance, farming, and global travel to his storytelling. His personal exploration of genealogy and ancestral power structures inspired this ambitious debut, which invites readers to reflect on their own legacies.“The Bloodline Ring” (ISBN: 9781966799092 / 9781966799085) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $29.99, the paperback retails for $19.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.Purchase the book on Amazon .From the back cover:In the shadow of modern-day Manhattan, Lucas Romaine, a successful yet deeply troubled hedge fund manager, grapples with questions of identity and purpose. Struggling to balance the weight of his ambition with the demons of his past, Lucas's carefully constructed world begins to crack when an unexpected discovery sends him on a journey through time, uncovering a legacy that stretches back to the grandeur of Renaissance Italy. With only a mysterious family artifact and the whispers of a hidden lineage as his guide, Lucas teams up with Isabella DeLoach, a brilliant historian whose own a haunted past intertwines with his quest. Together, they navigate a labyrinth of secrets, power, and betrayal-each revelation drawing them deeper into a world where the blessings of heritage are as powerful as the curses they seek to break. A story of identity, redemption, and the unbreakable ties of family, this gripping tale weaves together history and the present in a race against time to unlock the truth. For fans of historical intrigue and deeply human drama, this book offers an unforgettable journey through the mysteries of bloodlines and destiny.About the AuthorRyan Duncan is a Florida-based entrepreneur and writer with a passion for uncovering hidden stories. His work focuses on the intersection of history, faith, and identity, offering readers immersive narratives that linger long after the final page.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the“best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit

