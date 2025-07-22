A.T. Cross Company Announces Exclusive Promotional Products Partnership With HIRSCH

A.T. Cross Company names HIRSCH its exclusive promo distributor, expanding access to iconic pens and gift sets backed by 175+ years of craftsmanship.

- Giuseppe Rizzo, CEO of A.T. Cross Co, RI, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A.T. Cross Company , a global leader in the fine writing instrument industry with a legacy of over 175 years, is pleased to announce a new exclusive partnership with HIRSCH . The Houston-based family-owned supplier, will bring the iconic Cross experience to the promotional products industry in a more robust way than ever before.As the official distributor for Cross in the promotional channel, HIRSCH will offer a wide selection of Cross writing instruments and gift sets, available for decoration including laser engraving, full-color imprints, screen printing and more. The partnership strengthens Cross's commitment to delivering meaningful, high-quality gifts that leave a lasting impression.“For generations, Cross has been the pen of choice for milestones, used to sign historic documents, gifted to mark achievements, and trusted by U.S. presidents,” said Giuseppe Rizzo, CEO of A.T. Cross Co.“As we expand our footprint in the promotional space, we're thrilled to partner with HIRSCH, a team that shares our dedication to premium craftsmanship, thoughtful gifting, and enduring brand value.”With over 175 years of design and engineering behind every pen, Cross continues to stand apart in a crowded marketplace. Each writing instrument is backed by a lifetime mechanical warranty and built with precision.This exclusive partnership marks a strategic shift for Cross to elevate brand gifting in the promotional channel offering not just pens, but lasting symbols of appreciation, success, and personal expression.Distributors can begin accessing Cross products through HIRSCH effective July 21, 2025.About A.T. Cross CompanyFounded in 1846, A.T. Cross Company is a pioneer in the design and manufacturing of fine writing instruments. With a commitment to craftsmanship and quality, A.T. Cross has established itself as a trusted brand that continues to innovate and inspire.For more information about A.T. Cross and its products, please visit .

