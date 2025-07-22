DYN'r US And Cablon Medical B.V. To Bring CNERGY Go! Patient Identity And Accessory Verification Solution To The U.S.

Patient Identity and Accessory Verification solution

DYN'R US partners with Cablon Medical to launch CNERGY Go!, a biometric solution enhancing patient safety in U.S. radiation oncology clinics.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DYN'R US Inc., a specialized provider of radiation oncology systems to leading U.S. hospitals, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Cablon Medical B.V., a specialized manufacturer of innovative radiotherapy solutions.Cablon Medical, in partnership with DYN'R US, will introduce CNERGY Go!, an advanced Patient Identity and Accessory Verification solution, to the North American market.With Certifications from Varian and Elekta, CNERGY products have been widely adopted in Europe. CNERGY Go! Helps radiotherapy teams reduce the risk of patient identification errors by automating key safety steps in the treatment workflow. By verifying both patient identity and setup accessories before each session, the system strengthens accuracy and builds clinical confidence, without slowing down the team.“In radiation oncology, precision and safety go hand in hand,” said Gordon Fairbairn, CEO of DYN'R US Inc.“With CNERGY Go! We are helping clinics put a reliable safety check right where it matters-at the point of care. We're proud to bring this trusted solution to our partners in the U.S.”The partnership brings together Cablon's innovation in clinical safety and DYN'R's strong relationships with respected hospitals across the U.S., known for its dedicated and technically skilled team. DYN'R will support seamless implementation and training for sites adopting the system.“We are excited to work with DYN'R US,” said Eric Ermstrang, Executive Director of Cablon Medical B.V..“CNERGY Go! has become a standard in many European clinics. Recently, our first installation within the US has been established. Together, we're ready to help more teams in the U.S. deliver safe, consistent care-day after day.”About DYN'R US Inc.Based in North Miami Beach, Florida, DYN'R US Inc. provides advanced radiation oncology technologies to some of the most respected hospitals in the United States. Known for its experienced team and commitment to high standards of care, DYN'R supports safer, more efficient treatment delivery.About Cablon Medical B.V.We are a global manufacturer and supplier of high-quality medical devices, and a distributor of pharmaceuticals and medical consumables. Specializing in developing innovative radiotherapy solutions for over 25 years, such as Image Guided Radiotherapy (Theraview), solutions for Total Body Irradiation (CNERGY TBI), Patient Identity Verification solutions (CNERGY Go!), and Deep Inspiration Breath Hold monitoring (CNERGY Breath Hold). Our mission is to put people at the center of everything we do, and we make a vital contribution to the quality of life for patients, the quality of work for healthcare professionals, and a sense of pride among our employees.Cablon Medical,“Creating Great Healthcare Solutions, Together”.Media Contacts:DYN'R US Inc.Michel Van Welden, General ManagerPhone: 833 739-3967Email: ...Cablon Medical B.V.Jurjen Weistra, VP – Business Unit Manager RTPhone: +31 33 494 3964Email: ...

