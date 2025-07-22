Frost & Sullivan Ranks Armor Defense A Global MDR Leader For Securing Regulated Cloud Workloads

Following a rigorous evaluation of over 120 MDR vendors globally, Frost & Sullivan placed Armor in the top 20 leading the charge. Armor stood out for its proven ability in securing cloud-first and highly regulated industries – landing its debut in the Frost RadarTM through SOC transparency, pre-emptive defense, and an ironclad Armor Enterprise Cloud offering.

As highlighted by the author of the report, Lucas Ferreyra, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan :

"Armor distinguishes itself in the MDR market with purpose-built for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Its cloud-native foundation and strategic partnerships with Microsoft and Oracle give it a unique edge in securing regulated workloads.

Its agentic AI platform cuts mean time to respond dramatically and delivers fully explainable decisions. Combined with SOC transparency through its Nexus portal and backed by cyber warranty protection, Armor gives high-growth companies the security, control, and assurance they need to scale with confidence."

Key differentiators highlighted in the report include:

Cloud-Centric and Risk-Aligned: Cloud-native organizations seeking agile, cost-effective, always-on protection benefit from Armor's expertise and strategic partnerships with Microsoft and Oracle.

Complete Customer Visibility: Through the Nexus portal, Armor is redefining customer collaboration by consolidating threat intelligence, orchestration, and threat response into a single, real-time experience.

Threat Mitigation at AI-Speed: Armor's agentic AI platform, combined with SOC expertise can reduce mean time to respond. The lightweight Armor Agent empowers analysts with deep contextual insight and direct response capabilities.

Simple and Accelerated Compliance: With pre-built security controls, Armor helps customers accelerate time to compliance, offering tailored support for regulated markets including healthcare, finance, energy and manufacturing.

Armor's inclusion in the Frost RadarTM for MDR follows a year of significant growth, product innovation, and commitment to helping companies safeguard their mission critical workloads while growing their business.

Learn more about Armor's security solutions and download a full version of the report here .

About Armor

Armor is a global leader in cloud-native managed detection and response. Trusted by over 1,700 organizations across 40 countries, Armor delivers cybersecurity, compliance consulting, and 24/7 managed defense built for transparency, speed, and results. By combining human expertise with AI-driven precision, Armor safeguards critical environments to outpace evolving threats and build lasting resilience. For more information visit our website , follow us on LinkedIn , or request a free Cyber Resilience Assessment .

