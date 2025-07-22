United States Mint American Innovation® $1 Coin Products Texas Available On July 29
|PRODUCT CODE
|PRODUCT OPTION
|PRICE
|25GRD
|25-Coin Roll–P
|$36.25
|25GRH
|25-Coin Roll–D
|$36.25
|25GBD
|100-Coin Bag–P
|$123.50
|25GBH
|100-Coin Bag–D
|$123.50
Introduced in 2018, the American Innovation $1 Coin Program is a multi-year series, featuring distinctive reverse designs that pay homage to America's ingenuity and celebrate the pioneering efforts of individuals or groups from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Territories.
American Innovation $1 Coins are included in the Mint's Product Subscription Program . This program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the subscription is cancelled. For details about the Product Subscription Program, click here .
These products will also be available for purchase at the Mint's sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint , Denver Mint , and the United States Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C.
About the United States Mint
Congress created the Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.
ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:
- View images of the Texas American Innovation $1 Coin. Learn more about the United States Mint . Visit and subscribe to the United States Mint YouTube channel to watch videos about the Mint. Sign up to receive Mint electronic product notifications, news releases, public statements, and the monthly educational newsletter, Lessons That Make Cents. Follow the Mint on Facebook , X , and Instagram .
