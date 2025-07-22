United States Mint American Innovation® $1 Coin Products Texas Available On July 29

The reverse (tails) design of the coins in these products honors the innovation of Mission Control at the Johnson Space Center in Texas.

“I am pleased to announce the release of the American Innovation $1 Coin for the State of Texas,” said Kristie McNally, Acting Director of the Mint. “This coin recognizes Texas' vital role in advancing America's leadership in space exploration. From guiding astronauts from Mission Control to shaping the future of science and technology, Texas has been at the heart of some of our nation's greatest space achievements.”

“Since its very inception, NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston has been the epicenter for manned spaceflight, propelling Texas as the national leader in the space industry,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott. “The featured design of an American astronaut with the International Space Station in the background truly commemorates Texas' critical role in the space program. Texas is the launchpad to Mars, and we're proud that this coin captures the spirit of innovation and exploration that reflects Texas' pioneering roots.”

The Texas American Innovation $1 Coin reverse (tails) design features an American astronaut conducting a spacewalk outside the International Space Station. The image represents the culmination of the Mission Control Center's economic, logistical, and intellectual support for NASA's human space program, as well as its support of astronauts from the many countries that participate in the International Space Station program. Included inscriptions are“UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and“TEXAS.” Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Ron Sanders created the reverse design, and Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw sculpted it.

The obverse (heads) design of all coins in the American Innovation $1 Coin Program features a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions“IN GOD WE TRUST” and“$1.” The design also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation. Mint AIP Designer Justin Kunz created the obverse design, and Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill sculpted it.

Incused on the coin's edge are“2025,” the mint mark (“P" or "D”), and“E PLURIBUS UNUM.”

To set up a“Remind Me” alert for the Texas American Innovation $1 Coin product options, visit the product detail page . Orders are limited to 10 items of each product per household for the first 24 hours of sales.

The following packaging options from the Mint's facilities at Philadelphia and Denver will be available: