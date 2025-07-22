VICAT - Liquidity Contract Situation As Of 20250630

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by VICAT to Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared in the dedicated liquidity account as of 30/06/2025:



3,460 shares €4,060,925.58

It is hereby noted that Natixis Oddo BHF acted as the market maker under the contract until 31 March 2025. Upon the transfer of the mandate to Kepler Cheuvreux on 1 April 2025, the following resources were recorded in the dedicated liquidity account:



17,619 shares €3,172,168.25

Over the period 01/01/2025 to 30/06/2025, the following transactions were executed:



Buy: 4,727 transactions Sell: 4,890 transactions

Over the same period, traded volumes amounted to:



Buy: 448,617 shares to €22,790,779.21 Sell: 462,860 shares to €23,585,981.83

Contacts