Disclosure Of Transparency Notification (Article 14, First Paragraph, Of The Law Of 2 May 2007)


2025-07-22 12:01:13
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vastned NV has received on 18 July 2025 a transparency notification dated 18 July 2025, which indicates that Wistersingel I B.V., as a result of the acquisition of shares on 17 July 2025, now holds more than 10% of the voting rights of Vastned NV. Westersingel I B.V. has thus crossed the 10% threshold (upward).


Full press release:

Attachment

  • Disclosure of transparency notifications

