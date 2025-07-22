Aircraft Communication System Market Is Forecasted To Reach US$4.6 Billion In 2032, Says Stratview Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Detroit, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft communication system market size was valued at US$3.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to witness a growth rate of 3.2% annually from 2024 to 2032, with an anticipated size of US$4.6 billion by 2032, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.

Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global aircraft communication system market that provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.

Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$3.3 billion Market Size in 2032 US$4.6 billion Growth (CAGR) 3.2% during 2024-2032 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2025 to 2032 US$32.9 billion Leading Platform Type Commercial Aircraft Leading Aircraft Type Unmanned Aircraft (UAVs) Leading Sub-Platform Type Large Commercial Aircraft Leading Application Type Data link Leading End-User Type OE Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2024-2032 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 6 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Aircraft Communication System Market:

The report dives deep into the segmentation of the aircraft communication system market based on critical parameters:

Based on Aircraft type –



The market is segmented into manned aircraft and unmanned aircraft.

Manned aircraft are expected to remain dominant , while UAVs are anticipated to experience faster growth during 2025-2032 .

In the aircraft communication systems market, both manned and unmanned aircraft play a crucial role, with manned aircraft continuing to lead the category. Commercial and military aircraft rely on robust communication networks due to their longer flight durations and complex operational demands. However, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), particularly High-Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) and Medium-Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) drones, are rapidly gaining traction. Their increasing use in surveillance, reconnaissance, and commercial applications underscores their growing significance in modern aviation, driving demand for advanced, real-time communication technologies tailored to autonomous operations. Several new policies and procedures by the FAA are underway to address and accommodate the growing need for unmanned aircraft in civil aerospace, creating a pool of opportunities within the unmanned aircraft segment in the long run.



Based on the Platform Type –



The aircraft communication systems market is segmented into commercial aircraft, military aircraft, and government aircraft. Commercial aircraft are expected to continue dominating the market , driven by increasing passenger traffic, fleet expansion, and a growing demand for real-time data transmission. SATCOM, ACARS, and data link systems are being heavily invested in by airlines to drive efficiency in operations as well as in connectivity among passengers. Prominent aircraft programs, including A320neo, A350XWB, B737 MAX, and B787, are integrating cutting-edge communications technologies to enable better safety and navigation. Military aircraft also have an important role to play, with governments across the globe upgrading defense fleets to include secure, encrypted communications systems. The USA, China, and European countries are spending on cutting-edge VHF/UHF, SDR, and AI-based tactical communication networks to gain battlefield superiority.

In 2024, commercial aircraft deliveries experienced a notable downturn. Boeing delivered 348 aircraft, a significant decrease from the 527 deliveries in 2023. This decline was primarily due to increased quality checks and audits by regulators following the Alaska Airlines flight incident, leading to reduced production rates in the first half of 2024. In contrast, Airbus delivered 766 aircraft in 2024, slightly below its revised target of 770 but still surpassing Boeing's figures.

Large aircraft such as the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 depend on sophisticated communication systems to support long-haul operations and enhance passenger services. Meanwhile, light aircraft and helicopters play a vital role in regional transportation and specialized services, contributing to market demand. On the military front, fighter jets such as the F-35 Lightning II and transport aircraft like the C-130 Hercules require highly advanced communication networks to ensure seamless coordination during mission-critical operations. The UAV category is also expanding rapidly, with platforms like the MQ-9 Reaper (MALE) and Global Hawk (HALE) proving indispensable in both defense and commercial applications. Their growing use in surveillance, reconnaissance, and strategic operations highlights the increasing reliance on autonomous aircraft communication systems in modern aviation.



Which region shows the most promising growth forecast and opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft communication systems during the forecast period . This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:



The region continues to drive innovation, with significant investments in next-generation communication technologies for both commercial and defense applications. Europe follows closely, supported by Airbus's strong market presence and a well-established aerospace industry. The region remains a hub for technological advancements and regulatory-driven enhancements in aviation communication.

Likewise, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth during the same period . Rising air travel demand and substantial investments in aviation infrastructure, particularly in China and India. The expansion of aircraft fleets and government initiatives to modernize air traffic management and UAV communication systems are further accelerating growth in the region.



Aircraft Communication System Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.



The increased manufacturing and delivery of both military and commercial aircraft. Furthermore, fleet modernization initiatives and rising military spending are hastening the adoption of high-performance and secure communication systems. The market is expanding due to the increasing demand for smooth data communication and real-time aircraft tracking. AI, IoT, and cloud-based solutions are also transforming aviation communication by improving in-flight connectivity, predictive maintenance, and operational efficiency. As a result, these technologies are essential for next-generation aircraft.



Top Companies in the Aircraft Communication System Market:

The market is highly consolidated, marked by a handful of major players. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:



Honeywell International Inc.

Thales Group

General Dynamics Corporation

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

BAE Systems

Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies)

Northrop Grumman Corporation Cobham Aerospace Communications



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Aircraft Communication System Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



