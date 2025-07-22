Carahsoft Authorized As Cisco Public Sector Distributor, Delivering Comprehensive Networking And Security Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON, Va., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, today announced it has been named a Cisco authorized Public Sector distributor across the U.S. and Canada. This agreement leverages Carahsoft's more than 20 years of Government IT expertise and positions the company's extensive reseller partner network to deliver Cisco's complete technology portfolio through established contract vehicles and proven support programs.

“Cisco's distributors are essential to our go-to-market strategy, working with our vast ecosystem of partners to deliver our technology solutions to customers efficiently and at scale,” said Shannon Leininger, Vice President of Global Partner Sales at Cisco.“We're excited to welcome Carahsoft into our network and look forward to the ways their expertise in Public Sector and history of success working with Splunk can drive mutual growth and solve complex customer challenges.”

The partnership significantly advances Carahsoft's reseller and partner network by adding Cisco's networking, security, and collaboration solutions to its robust partner ecosystem. It enhances Carahsoft's ability to provide“Better Together” solutions by combining Cisco technologies with the company's large-scale portfolio of complementary vendors. Partners can bundle Cisco networking and technology solutions with other solutions, creating integrated offerings that address the most challenging Government requirements.

Carahsoft supports the Cisco partnership with a large team that holds technical certifications across sales, marketing, technical support, and contract management. In addition, Cisco will leverage Carahsoft's demand-generation campaigns, customer outreach programs, and renewal management and upsell that have consistently delivered strong partner performance across its technology portfolio. The companies' joint approach enables custom strategic programs designed to build Cisco partner pipelines, acquire new Government customers and identify growth opportunities within existing Government accounts.

"This partnership bolsters our offerings to our reseller community and Government customers," said Rebecca Brennan, Sales Director for the Cisco group at Carahsoft. "Our Partners can now gain access to Cisco's full portfolio while benefiting from our two decades of Government market experience, and our proven success with Splunk, and dedicated programs that drive partner growth."

