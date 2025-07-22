Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IPSEN - Buy-Back Programme - Art 5 Of MAR - Week 29 - 2025


2025-07-22 12:01:13
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Statement of transactions in own shares from July 14th to July 18th 2025

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier) 		Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/07/2025 FR0010259150 240 105,775 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/07/2025 FR0010259150 706 105,86459 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/07/2025 FR0010259150 221 105,90 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/07/2025 FR0010259150 2 970 105,92468 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 15/07/2025 FR0010259150 373 105,89276 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 15/07/2025 FR0010259150 1 327 105,57046 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 15/07/2025 FR0010259150 255 105,80 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 15/07/2025 FR0010259150 2 899 106,24308 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/07/2025 FR0010259150 300 105,93333 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/07/2025 FR0010259150 1 000 106,1246 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/07/2025 FR0010259150 300 106,03333 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/07/2025 FR0010259150 3 000 105,80773 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 17/07/2025 FR0010259150 300 106,45067 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 17/07/2025 FR0010259150 1 000 106,5537 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 17/07/2025 FR0010259150 300 106,46667 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 17/07/2025 FR0010259150 2 744 106,37157 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 18/07/2025 FR0010259150 300 106,36667 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 18/07/2025 FR0010259150 1 000 106,30 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 18/07/2025 FR0010259150 300 106,23333 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 18/07/2025 FR0010259150 2 794 106,50798 XPAR
TOTAL 22 329 106,1314

Attachment

  • EN_IPSEN -Buy back program - Art 5 of MAR - Week 29_2025

