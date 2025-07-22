Kilgore & Kilgore, PLLC Achieves Two Significant Trial Victories In Employment Law Cases

Bill Masterson

Dallas-based law firm Kilgore & Kilgore, PLLC has successfully won two recent jury trials: a whistleblower protection case and an FMLA case.

- Bill MastersonDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kilgore & Kilgore, PLLC has recently achieved significant victories in two separate jury trials.Wilmer (Bill) D. Masterson represented a former employee of Penske Logistics who was wrongfully terminated after a serious car accident that forced him to miss several days of work. The client applied for and was granted time off under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA). However, the company fired him the same day he received his FMLA letter. During the jury trial in the Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division (Martin v. Penske Logistics LLC, case number 3:23-cv-00574), Masterson was able to demonstrate a pattern of unfair and discriminatory treatment by the company. The client was awarded $226,351.85 plus pre-judgment and post-judgment interest.“Our client was very happy with the judgment the jury awarded him. He was treated badly by his employer, and I was delighted we were able to help him achieve a better outcome through this trial,” said Bill Masterson, a litigation attorney and Member at Kilgore & Kilgore PLLC.“Nothing is more rewarding for me than helping people achieve justice when an employer violates an employee's rights like our client in this case.”In the second major win for the firm this year, Eric N. Roberson and Eli N. Padilla represented a client in a whistleblower protection case (Dallas County District Court, Cause No. DC-20-18195). The client was the former Assistant Chief of Police for the City of Celina who the jury determined was wrongfully terminated for reporting that the Director of Human Resources pointed a loaded gun at her estranged husband. In a trial that lasted over a week and included a dozen witnesses, Roberson and Padilla presented compelling evidence that this employee was terminated in violation of the Texas Whistleblower Act in a manner that ended his police career permanently. A Dallas County jury awarded him over $900,000 for lost wages and benefits as well as the mental anguish he endured. Most notably, the Court entered a judgment that does not cap damages on mental anguish after the Kilgore Law attorneys successfully argued that the cap is unconstitutional.“The Texas Whistleblower Act is designed to protect governmental employees who risk their jobs to come forward and speak out against unlawful acts in the workplace. It's very gratifying when we can protect the rights and reputation of a public servant who has been fired just for trying to obey the law and protect the public,” said Roberson, a well-known employee rights attorney with the firm.Kilgore & Kilgore, PLLC is a Texas-based employment law firm representing clients across the U.S. in employment law disputes. One of the oldest law firms in Dallas, Kilgore & Kilgore was founded nearly 80 years ago. The firm's boutique approach provides personal service to individuals and organizations with innovative approaches to litigation, arbitration, and mediation. Learn more about the firm at .

