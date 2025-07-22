US-Philippines Alliance Key To Peace And Stability In Indo-Pacific: President Marcos

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, July 22 (IANS) Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., currently on a visit to the US, on Tuesday stressed the significance of the Philippines-United States alliance in upholding peace and stability in the South China Sea (SCS) and throughout the Indo-Pacific region amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

Marcos is on a three-day official visit to Washington, DC, scheduled from July 20 to 22. In his bilateral meeting with US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon, the Philippines' President noted that the enduring partnership between the two countries remains a key pillar for regional security.

"I believe that our alliance, the United States and the Philippines, had formed a great part in terms of preserving the peace, in terms of preserving the stability of the South China Sea. But I would even go as far as to say in the entire Indo-Pacific region," the state-run Philippine News Agency quoted Marcos as saying.

China's growing assertiveness in the South China Sea has been a growing cause of concern for many Southeast Asian nations, including the Philippines. China makes sweeping claims of sovereignty over the South China Sea, which has untapped natural resources, including oil and natural gas. The relations between the Philippines and China have nosedived due to the South China Sea standoff.

"The Philippines is a model ally, stepping up to modernize its Armed Forces, expand our joint exercises, and support increased rotations of US forces and advanced capabilities - all of which reestablish deterrence in the Asia-Pacific region," Hegseth posted on X Tuesday evening.

During his meeting with the US Defence Secretary, President Marcos cited the significance of sustained dialogue and cooperation, in the backdrop of evolving regional dynamics and security challenges.

“We must continue to be in discussion. We must continue to evolve that relationship as the circumstances, the context in which we operate have evolved,” he added.

Meanwhile, according to a statement of the US Department of Defence, during the meeting Hegseth and Marcos reaffirmed their commitment to the US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty and discussed shared security concerns in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as recent advances in the long-standing US-Philippines alliance.

“Our storied alliance has never been stronger or more essential than it is today. Together, we remain committed to the mutual defence treaty. And this pact extends to armed attacks on our armed forces, aircraft or public vessels, including our Coast Guard, anywhere in the Pacific, including the South China Sea ,” Hegseth stated.

The United States has identified the Asia-Pacific region as its priority theatre, and Hegseth said the US would work with the Philippines and other like-minded nations there to advance President Donald J. Trump's peace through strength agenda.

“The United States is committed to achieving peace through strength, and willing to work with all nations who share this desire in the region. We do not seek confrontation, but we are and will be ready and resolute,” the US Defence Secretary added.