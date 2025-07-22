Steps Will Be Taken To Realise 'Developed India-Developed Rajasthan' Vision By 2047: Rajasthan CM

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, July 22 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 1,000 crore in the Kekri Assembly constituency of Ajmer district.

Addressing the public gathering, he affirmed that the state government is committed to accelerating development in all 200 assembly constituencies across Rajasthan.

“Our government has allocated sufficient budget in both state budgets to ensure inclusive and rapid development. Every possible step will be taken to realise the vision of a Developed India–Developed Rajasthan by 2047,” he stated.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, he said that the recent rains during the holy month of Sawan are a good omen for prosperity.

“Taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign, he said the Hariyalo Rajasthan initiative, launched on Hariyali Teej last year, has already resulted in the plantation of 7.5 crore saplings. This year, the target is to plant 10 crore more, with a goal of reaching 50 crore saplings during the government's 5-year term,” he said.

He urged people to support the campaign by planting at least one tree each.

Highlighting his government's performance, he claimed,“What we have achieved in one and a half years exceeds the entire five-year tenure of the previous government.”

He cited figures including over 253 lakh meters of fencing subsidised for farmers and the construction of over 32,000 farm ponds, compared to 113 lakh meters and 29,000 ponds during the previous regime.

Additionally, 55 veterinary hospitals have been upgraded to first-class status, while only 48 were upgraded during the former government's term.

Sharma also mentioned a boost in power generation capacity by 4,270 MW, outpacing the 3,948 MW increase seen previously.

Further, 4,598 CCTV cameras have been installed at public places in the last 18 months, compared to 2,813 under the previous administration.

The Chief Minister praised the public participation in the Vande Ganga Jal Sanrakshan-Jan Abhiyan, noting that over 2.5 crore people took part and more than 42,000 water bodies were cleaned.

“Through the Karmabhoomi to Matribhoomi campaign, recharge structures have been constructed in 45,000 villages,” he said.

The state government is striving for self-reliance in water through key initiatives like the Ramjal Setu Link Project, Yamuna Water Agreement, Indira Gandhi Canal, and Dewas Yojana.

Sharma said the government recently conducted the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Antyodaya Sambal Pakhwada, providing essential services to lakhs of underprivileged citizens through camps across the state. These camps facilitated resolutions of revenue court cases, land demarcation, and encroachment issues.

He also announced the launch of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Garibi Mukt Gaon Yojana, the first of its kind in India, aimed at uplifting BPL families in 10,000 villages. Monthly camps will also be held at the Gram Panchayat level to address citizens' concerns at the local level.

“Our government is committed to providing 4 lakh government jobs,” said Sharma.

Over 75,000 appointments have already been made, with exam calendars issued for 81,000 posts and recruitment advertisements for 26,000. For farmers, the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi amount has been raised to Rs 9,000, and Rs 6,800 crore has been transferred to over 76 lakh farmers in the state. Sharma also highlighted efforts to empower women under the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, through which over 17 lakh women have received training.

Additionally, 33,000 scooters and more than 10.5 lakh bicycles have been distributed to girls. Announcing a significant Rs 1,000 crore investment for the Kekri Assembly constituency, Sharma said the area would witness transformative development.

Key budget announcements include the expansion of bed capacity at the Community Hospital in Bhinay, the establishment of a college in Sarwad, the granting of municipality status to Tantoti, the upgradation of Kekri to a multipurpose veterinary hospital, the construction of a 132 KV GSS in Bandanwada, and a first-class veterinary hospital.

“These projects will give a new direction to Kekri's growth,” the Chief Minister said.