Independence Blue Cross Post-Acute Care Program Improves Recovery Outcomes, Lowers Costs, And Earns National BCBSA Award

IBX created the Post-Acute Care Program to meet the growing need for convenient, accessible health care - a demand driven by the rise of the aging population. The IBX program is successfully addressing that need. It has already helped improve the health care experiences and recovery outcomes for IBX Medicare Advantage members. This month, the program also earned BCBSA's North Star Award, which honors initiatives that achieve meaningful and measurable impacts for members and strengthen the Blue Cross Blue Shield brand. This is the second consecutive year that BCBSA recognized IBX with the award.

Some specific results IBX is seeing from its Post-Acute Care Program include:



Improved member satisfaction. Members have reported significant improvements in satisfaction as evidenced by CAHPS survey scores since the program started. Those improvements include higher ratings for health plan satisfaction, customer service, and overall care experience.

Increased engagement. The program has expanded onsite skilled nursing facility (SNF) interactions, clinical rounding, and caregiver resources. These engagements have helped IBX achieve a 300 percent increase in self-referrals to Carallel (a caregiving support organization) and a 56 percent rise in case management referrals which help patients navigate their care. Cost savings. In 2019 alone, post-acute care costs for IBX Medicare Advantage members totaled $65.3 million. Since launching Post-Acute Care Program, IBX has seen $13 million in cost savings. The cost savings were driven by a number of factors, such as proactively engaging members early, offering help in the form of outreach and support from qualified nurses, fewer hospital readmissions, and more.

"We see the real impact of this program when we talk to our members," said Diana Lehman , B.S.N., R.N., vice president of Case and Condition Management at Independence Blue Cross. "For example, I recently heard about an onsite nurse who helped one of our members adjust their pain management medication. That simple adjustment allowed the member to fully participate in physical therapy and successfully return home. In another instance, an IBX case manager coordinated with a member's care team to address mobility issues, nutrition, and follow-up care, resulting in better health and quality of life."

IBX is committed to expanding the impact of its Post-Acute Care Program to more members. To do that, IBX plans to refine predictive analytics, deepen partnerships with care providers, and enhance resources for caregivers and families.

About Independence Blue Cross:

Independence Blue Cross is the leading health insurance organization in southeastern Pennsylvania. For more than 85 years, we have been enhancing the health and well-being of the people and communities we serve. We deliver innovative and competitively priced health care products and services; pioneer new ways to reward doctors, hospitals, and other health care professionals for coordinated, quality care; and support programs and events that promote wellness. To learn more, visit ibx . Connect with us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Instagram . Independence Blue Cross is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.