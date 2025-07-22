Boeing Forecasts 20-Year Global Demand For Nearly 2.4 Million New Commercial Pilots, Technicians, Cabin Crew
|
Region
|
New Pilots
|
New
|
New Cabin
|
Total New
|
Global
|
660,000
|
710,000
|
1,000,000
|
2,370,000
|
Africa
|
23,000
|
24,000
|
27,000
|
74,000
|
China
|
124,000
|
131,000
|
171,000
|
426,000
|
Eurasia
|
149,000
|
165,000
|
236,000
|
550,000
|
Latin America
|
37,000
|
42,000
|
55,000
|
134,000
|
Middle East
|
67,000
|
63,000
|
104,000
|
234,000
|
North America
|
119,000
|
123,000
|
193,000
|
435,000
|
Northeast Asia
|
23,000
|
27,000
|
42,000
|
92,000
|
Oceania
|
11,000
|
12,000
|
18,000
|
41,000
|
South Asia
|
45,000
|
45,000
|
51,000
|
141,000
|
Southeast Asia
|
62,000
|
78,000
|
103,000
|
243,000
A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.
Contact
Boeing Media Relations
[email protected]
SOURCE BoeingWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment