Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Boeing Forecasts 20-Year Global Demand For Nearly 2.4 Million New Commercial Pilots, Technicians, Cabin Crew


2025-07-22 11:46:28
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OSHKOSH, Wis., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fueled by emerging markets and changes in fleet mix, Boeing [NYSE: BA ] projects continued demand for aviation personnel as the global commercial fleet changes to meet the demands of the flying public. Boeing's 2025 Pilot and Technician Outlook (PTO) anticipates the industry will require nearly 2.4 million new aviation professionals through 2044 to meet the long-term increase in air travel.

Boeing, which released its annual 20-year forecast at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, said commercial carriers will need substantial hiring and training to sustain the global commercial fleet, including:

  • 660,000 pilots
  • 710,000 maintenance technicians
  • 1,000,000 cabin crew members

"As commercial air traffic demand continues to outpace economic growth and the global fleet expands to meet demand, our industry will keep the fleet flying safely and efficiently by supporting workforce development for carriers worldwide," said Chris Broom, vice president, Commercial Training Solutions, Boeing Global Services. "The industry is investing in technologies, including mixed reality- an immersive blend of physical and digital environments that enhances hands-on learning and situational awareness. Boeing is supporting customers with digitally advanced aviation training products and services to meet their needs. The bedrock of our approach remains competency-based training and assessment methodology to ensure high quality aviation training."

In the PTO, Boeing projects through 2044:

  • Two-thirds of new personnel will address replacement due to attrition, while one- third supports growth in the commercial fleet
  • Demand for new personnel is driven primarily by single-aisle airplanes
  • As in past years, Eurasia, China and North America continue to drive demand for more than half of new industry personnel
  • South Asia and Southeast Asia are the fastest-growing regions for personnel with staffing demand expected to more than triple

The PTO includes these projections for industry needs through 2044:

Region

New Pilots

New
Technicians

New Cabin
Crew

Total New
Personnel

Global

660,000

710,000

1,000,000

2,370,000

Africa

23,000

24,000

27,000

74,000

China

124,000

131,000

171,000

426,000

Eurasia

149,000

165,000

236,000

550,000

Latin America

37,000

42,000

55,000

134,000

Middle East

67,000

63,000

104,000

234,000

North America

119,000

123,000

193,000

435,000

Northeast Asia

23,000

27,000

42,000

92,000

Oceania

11,000

12,000

18,000

41,000

South Asia

45,000

45,000

51,000

141,000

Southeast Asia

62,000

78,000

103,000

243,000

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.

Contact

Boeing Media Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE Boeing

