Broadstreet Strengthens Servicing For High-Impact Loans With FUNDINGO

CHICAGO, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadstreet Impact Services, a leading provider of fund administration and operational support services to the impact investment industry, has selected FUNDINGO as its new loan servicing software.

Broadstreet's fund administration team currently administers more than 160 investment entities totaling over $2 billion in assets. FUNDINGO is part of Broadstreet's infrastructure roadmap to support the evolving needs of its fund administration clients-who manage a range of fund types, investment strategies, and reporting requirements. The cloud-based system supports a wide variety of loan types and provides real-time access to loan data, enabling faster service and more transparent reporting for clients.

This upgrade builds on recent enhancements to Broadstreet's operational platform, including completion of its first SOC 1 audit in 2024 and the launch of the Entrilia platform for fund accounting and investor reporting. Together, these investments have enabled Broadstreet's fund administration team to scale while maintaining institutional-quality compliance, reporting, and service. Over the past 18 months, Broadstreet has added more than 60 new fund administration entities.

"Impact investing isn't a cookie-cutter business-at least not in the way Broadstreet and our clients approach it," said Chris Rakers, Managing Director for Fund Administration. "More than off-the-shelf products and services, we're supporting tailored solutions that help move the needle on issues like economic opportunity, affordable housing, and health. FUNDINGO helps us do that."

"For CDFIs and impact-driven organizations, operational inefficiencies aren't just administrative hurdles, they directly undermine mission effectiveness and financial sustainability," said Chandler Schmitt with FUNDINGO. "At FUNDINGO, our mission is to provide a fit for purpose tool to transform these complexities into strategic advantages. By eliminating data silos, automating critical workflows, and providing unparalleled transparency into loan portfolios, we enable our clients to significantly amplify their impact, confidently scale their operations, and achieve measurable and repeatable success."

To learn more about Broadstreet's fund administration business, visit:

About Broadstreet Impact Services

Broadstreet is an impact financial services company offering fund administration, advisory, and management services. We work with values-aligned investors and fund managers to fuel social, environmental, and economic impact across the country. Our platform supports 41 multi-asset funds, 64 single-asset entities, and $2.3 billion in capital under administration and management-advancing equity and opportunity alongside financial performance. Over more than 20 years, we have developed a client base that values our customizable services platform, fund development experience, impact focus, collaborative partnership approach, and deep sector engagement. For more, visit .

About FUNDINGO

Mission-driven lending involves navigating intricate loan structures, rigorous compliance standards, and demanding reporting requirements. Without the right tools, these nuances create operational challenges that can divert focus and hinder institutions from achieving their impact goals. FUNDINGO stands apart as a fit-for-purpose Salesforce loan management platform specifically designed to address these complexities. Our powerful yet intuitive platform simplifies loan origination, underwriting, servicing, and impact reporting, transforming operational burdens into streamlined processes. Impact Funds, Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), and Nonprofits rely on FUNDINGO's specialized capabilities to enhance transparency, confidently scale their operations, and more effectively achieve their mission objectives. Discover how FUNDINGO can empower your organization at .

Media Contact:

Ariel Hargrave

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadstreet Impact Services

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED