China Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2025 Featuring China Mobile Communications Corp, China Telecom, China Unicom, China Broadcasting Network (CBN), And Snail Mobile

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover insights with the "China Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report". This annual analysis delivers an executive overview of China's telecom market, forecasting trends to 2029. Explore service demand evolution, regulatory trends, and the competitive landscape across telecom and pay-TV sectors.

Dublin, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in China today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029. The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:



Demographic and macroeconomic context in China.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets. Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Highlights

Fixed broadband service revenue will decline at a CAGR of 1.3% across the forecast period, due to a noticeable drop in fixed broadband ARPU with telcos offering broadband services at discounted prices

Scope

Total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in China will grow at a CAGR of 0.5% over 2024-2029, driven by contributions from mobile data and pay-TV segments. Mobile data service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 5%, driven by continued growth in smartphone subscriptions and mobile internet usage especially on 5G networks. Operators too are monetizing the rising demand for high-speed data services through higher ARPU yielding premium 5G plans.

Reasons to Buy



This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of China's telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in China's mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in China's telecommunications markets. The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in China.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Highlights

2. Operating Environment

3. Telecom Services Market Outlook

4. Mobile Services Market

5. Fixed Services Market

6. Pay-TV Services Market

7. Competitive Landscape and Company Snapshots



China Mobile Communications Corporation

China Telecom

China Unicom

China Broadcasting Network (CBN) Snail Mobile

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900