Saudi Arabia Marketing And Advertising Agency Market Analysis, Industry Trends & Growth Forecasts 2025-2030, With Creative Waves, Advertising Ways, WPP, Omnicom, Accenture Song, Dentsu KSA, And More

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Saudi Arabia Marketing and Advertising Agency Market is projected to grow from USD 2.39 billion in 2025 to USD 3.14 billion by 2030, driven by digital transformation and increased advertising spend. Saudi Vision 2030 boosts demand for specialized marketing services. Riyadh is a key growth hub due to influencer marketing and digital engagement. Major industry players include Creative Waves and VML. Challenges include low outsourcing awareness among smaller firms.

The "Saudi Arabia Marketing and Advertising Agency Market - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2025 - 2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia's Marketing and Advertising Agency Market size is estimated at USD 2.39 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 3.14 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.61% during the forecast period 2025-2030.

Key Highlights



Saudi Arabia's marketing landscape has undergone rapid evolution, spurred by digital transformation initiatives under Saudi Vision 2030. The Kingdom's young, tech-savvy demographic and increased advertising spending drive demand for innovative marketing strategies.

The economic diversification aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 encourages businesses to leverage digital marketing strategies, significantly impacting market growth. Government investments in marketing further promote investment, trade, and tourism.

Despite growth, smaller companies' lack of outsourcing awareness poses challenges, contributing to under-investment in marketing activities.

A shift towards digitalization is evident, with businesses in Saudi Arabia adopting digital marketing and advertising tactics, propelling a swift digital transition. Industries across the Kingdom demand marketing agencies' expertise to reach customers across varied digital platforms, enhancing multi-channel engagement.

Market Trends in Consumer Goods



Increased competition in the consumer goods sector, including FMCG, retail, and e-commerce, necessitates distinctive marketing strategies. Agencies play a crucial role in helping brands differentiate and capture market share.

Strategies involve digital marketing techniques like social media engagement, influencer partnerships, and targeted online advertising for brand visibility and sales growth. Collaborations with local influencers enhance activation effectiveness.

The Center of Digital Entrepreneurship (CODE) supports digital knowledge development, contributing to notable startup growth, backed by USD 3.3 billion in venture capital funding. The expanding consumer goods market boosts FMCG and clothing sectors, as shown by increased Zara outlets. A diversified economy predicts more businesses and consumerism, driving marketing initiatives essential for brand promotion and customer acquisition, thus stimulating the market.

Major Growth in Riyadh



Riyadh's influencer marketing thrives, with influencers impacting customer preferences across diverse industries. Brands leverage their reach to connect with target audiences effectively.

The Technology and Telecom sector's surge demands full-service marketing and advertising due to digital transformation, rising internet penetration, and heightened brand identity importance.

iCubesWire's entry into the Saudi market exemplifies this growth, expanding its global footprint with a new office in Riyadh, aiding various sectors.

Large enterprises acknowledge the critical role of marketing strategies in achieving objectives, increasingly engaging agencies for tailored strategies. The market experiences a shift with increased smartphone and internet usage, as confirmed by a 99% internet penetration rate in 2023.

Saudi Arabia Marketing And Advertising Agency Industry Overview

The Saudi Arabia Marketing and Advertising Agency Market is fragmented, comprising small and major players. Some include Creative Waves, Extend the Ad Network, WOW Marketing Agency, Advertising Ways Company, and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.



