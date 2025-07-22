Dassault Aviation: Availability Of The 2025 First Half-Year Financial Report
as of 30 June 2025
Dassault Aviation 2025 first half-year Financial Report (Rapport Financier Semestriel) as of 30 June 2025 is available to the public and has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).
This financial report can be found on the company's website at , in the“Finance / Regulated information / Regulated information 2025” and“Finance / Publications / 2025 Publications” sections.
ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:
With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,700 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, production, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2024, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €6.2 billion. The company has nearly 14,600 employees. dassault-aviation.com
CONTACTS:
Corporate Communication
Stéphane Fort - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 - ...
Mathieu Durand - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88 - ...
Investor Relations
Louis Proisy - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 59 51 - ...
