Onsite Utility Services Capital Announces Strategic Appointment Of Noe Romo As VP Of TX School & Industry Associations

DELAVAN, WI, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Onsite Utility Services Capital, LLC, a national leader in energy efficiency and Energy-as-a-Service solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Noe Romo as Vice President of Texas School and Industry Associations.With over two decades of experience in energy management, consulting, and strategic partnerships within the Texas deregulated energy market, Romo brings a wealth of expertise to Onsite Utility Services Capital. His specialized focus on delivering holistic energy solutions to K-12 school districts, higher education institutions, and key industry associations-including the Produce Cold Storage Association, Texas Assisted Living Association, and Texas Food and Fuel Association-aligns seamlessly with Onsite's mission to provide cost-effective, sustainable energy programs.“Noe's deep understanding of the Texas energy landscape and his proven ability to build impactful relationships across education and industry sectors make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team,” said Fritz Kreiss, CEO of Onsite Utility Services Capital.“His appointment marks a significant step forward in expanding our reach and delivering measurable energy savings to institutions that need it most.”Romo's role will focus on expanding Onsite's footprint across Texas by leveraging internal and third-party resources to implement customized energy efficiency programs. These initiatives will help clients reduce energy spend, improve operational performance, and achieve sustainability goals-without upfront capital investment.“I'm honored to join Onsite Utility Services Capital and contribute to its innovative approach to energy management,” said Noe Romo.“Together, we'll empower schools and associations across Texas to unlock energy savings and reinvest those resources into their core missions.”About ONSITE Utility Services CapitalSince 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency and carbon reduction for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital from the client. Through their innovative Energy Savings-as-a-service investment platform, they have a long track record of lowering energy and carbon consumption, reducing energy spend along with increasing profits for their clients across the US, Canada and Mexico. They can be reached at ....To learn more about ONSITE Utility Services and their Energy-as-a-Service offerings, visit .

