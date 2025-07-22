Tanushree Dutta Says She's Getting Harassed: Please Someone Help Me
She said in the video,“Guys, I'm being harassed in my own home. I'm being harassed in my own home. I just called the cops. I got worried and called the police. The police came”.
She further mentioned,“They asked me to come to the police station to launch a proper complaint. I'm probably going to go tomorrow or the day after. I'm not well. I've been harassed so much in the last 4-5 years that my health has deteriorated. I'm not able to do any work. My house is a mess. I can't even hire maids because they planted maids in my house”.
“And I had such a bad experience with maids coming in and stealing and doing all kinds of things. I have to do all my work. People come outside my door. I'm being troubled in my own house. Please someone help me”, she added.
She wrote in the caption,“I'm sick and tired of this harassment!! It's been going on since 2018 #metoo Aaj fed up hokar maine police ko call kiya (I got fed up and called the cops). Please someone help me. Do something before it's too late”.
In 2008, the actress had accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the set of the film 'Horn Ok Please'. In September 2018, she publicly recounted the incident, which gained significant attention and sparked a broader conversation about sexual harassment in the Indian entertainment industry.
